Former Norwich City stars to play in Mike Sutton memorial match
An all star team of football legends will be joining local NHS workers on the pitch on Sunday in a seaside town, promising a "day to remember".
The family fun day out - which takes place at Great Yarmouth Wellesley recreation Ground on Sunday, August 1 - will be hosted by Great Yarmouth Town Football Club (GYTFC) and Mandalay Wellbeing CIC.
The game aims to help raise money to purchase a memorial bench for former GYTFC player Mike Sutton, who died of dementia in December 2020.
Mike Sutton made 53 appearances for Norwich City between 1963 and 1966 and also played for Chester and Carlisle and a spell at Great Yarmouth Town before becoming a PE teacher at Hellesdon High School and coaching youngsters at Carrow Road.
The event will also be aiming to help former King's Lynn manager, John Musgrove, who is currently fighting the condition, as well as raising awareness of dementia.
Former professional footballers attending the event include:
- Darren Huckerby
- Darren Eadie
- Ruel Fox
- Ken and Kenny Brown
- Peter Mendham
- Mike Milligan
- Rob Newman
- Matthew Metcalfe
- Paul Gibbs
- Adrian Forbes
- David Stringer
- Sammy Morgan
Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton said: "My dad Mike spent eight years playing at the Wellesley for Great Yarmouth and some of my fondest memories were watching him here and travelling around East Anglia with dad on the first team coach for away games.
"A huge thanks to Great Yarmouth Town and Mandalay Wellbeing CIC for putting this game on in his honour and for their support for the dementia in football campaign.
"I don’t need to tell you all how proud my dad would have been with his old club and the people behind the scenes who put so much work in."
Sammy Morgan, Northern Irish football legend who had a stint with Aston Villa, said: "Mike Sutton and I were both friends and colleagues coaching aspiring young players at the Norwich City Academy in the nineties.
"He was an excellent coach who set very high standards both on and off the pitch. I have been very privileged to have worked alongside him."
The event will also have a penalty competition and a barbecue.
Gates open 10.00am Kick Off 11.30am.