Former smoke house site homes bid lodged
A planning application has been submitted to turn a Great Yarmouth commercial unit and former smoke house into 10 homes and a shop.
The submission has been sent to the borough council to redevelop the site at 137 Mill Road, Cobholm, and build 10 self-contained flats and a shop unit there.
It has been made by Wayne Harrison of Gorleston and planning papers say the new development will be of face brickwork in red and buff and also rendered panels.
The planning application by Mr Harrison was received by the borough council’s planning department on August 7.
People interested in giving their views on the plan to the council have until September 4 to comment on the planning application.
The council says a decision on the homes and shop bid will be decided by November 6.
The plan can be inspected at Great Yarmouth Town Hall every day or at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk
