Minister for culture celebrates Great Yarmouth heritage
- Credit: Danielle Booden
The re-purposing of two historic buildings in Great Yarmouth will "give the town a sense of purpose", it has been claimed.
The re-opening of the two properties - 160 King Street and 26 South Quay - was attended by members of UK parliament, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and Historic England.
160 King Street
Caroline Dinenage , the minister of state for digital and culture officially cut the ribbon of the King Street property at 2pm.
The ceremony was attended by Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust's (GYPT) patron, Thomas Coke, The Earl of Leicester, chief executive of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC), Sheila Oxtoby, GYBC leader, Carl Smith, the project director of GYPT, Darren Barker, the chair of GYPT, Bernard Williamson and others.
The property is the last remaining timber-framed building in the town and has now been fully renovated containing two two-bedroomed flats and will house a restaurant on the ground floor.
The development was put in place by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT).
Lord Leicester said the town's focus on preserving its historical buildings as part of its development was "exciting".
While viewing the property, Lord Leicester said: "Great Yarmouth is a town so rich in culture, history and architecture.
"This development gives the townspeople a sense of pride through osmosis.
"What a fantastic building."
Cllr Carl Smith praised the dual purpose of the newly-renovated building as it will contain both private residences and a restaurant.
"This transformation is impressive," Cllr Smith said.
"A big thank you to all involved."
26 South Quay
Following the cutting of the ribbon on King Street, Lord Leicester, Ms Dinenage, Cllr Smith, Ms Oxtoby and others made their way to the new art gallery housed in the old Nelson Museum on South Quay.
Great Yarmouth's mayor, Cllr Sue Hacon was also in attendance at Yare Gallery.
There was a performance by local dance act, Afroluso, and speeches by people including the chair of GYPT, Bernard Williamson and Ms Dinenage.
In her speech, Ms Dinenage praisied the "brilliant people who clearly care a lot" about Great Yarmouth.
"Heritage can be a driver of prosperity and 'levelling-up," Ms Dinenage said.
"Congratulations to you all."