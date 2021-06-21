News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Minister for culture celebrates Great Yarmouth heritage

James Weeds

Published: 5:38 PM June 21, 2021   
Caroline Dinenage MP cutting the ribbon at 160 King Street in Great Yarmouth, a building which has b

Caroline Dinenage MP cutting the ribbon at 160 King Street in Great Yarmouth, a building which has been preserved by Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The re-purposing of two historic buildings in Great Yarmouth will "give the town a sense of purpose", it has been claimed. 

The re-opening of the two properties - 160 King Street and 26 South Quay - was attended by members of UK parliament, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and Historic England.

A building on 160 King Street in Great Yarmouth which has been preserved by the Preservation Trust a

A building on 160 King Street in Great Yarmouth which has been preserved by the Preservation Trust and will be a restaurant and flats. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

160 King Street

Caroline Dinenage , the minister of state for digital and culture officially cut the ribbon of the King Street property at 2pm.

The ceremony was attended by Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust's (GYPT) patron, Thomas Coke, The Earl of Leicester, chief executive of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC), Sheila Oxtoby, GYBC leader, Carl Smith, the project director of GYPT, Darren Barker, the chair of GYPT, Bernard Williamson and others.

The property is the last remaining timber-framed building in the town and has now been fully renovated containing two two-bedroomed flats and will house a restaurant on the ground floor.

Eileen Eastaugh-Nascoll who will be opening a Jamaican resteraunt, Jamaikin' Mi Hungry, at 160 King

Eileen Eastaugh-Nascoll who will be opening a Jamaican resteraunt, Jamaikin' Mi Hungry, at 160 King Street which has been preserved by Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The development was put in place by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT).

Lord Leicester said the town's focus on preserving its historical buildings as part of its development was "exciting".

While viewing the property, Lord Leicester said: "Great Yarmouth is a town so rich in culture, history and architecture. 

"This development gives the townspeople a sense of pride through osmosis.

"What a fantastic building."

Bernard Williamson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, The Earl of Leicester, Patron on Great Yarmouth

Bernard Williamson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, The Earl of Leicester, Patron on Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, and Carl Smith, Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, at the ribbon cutting of 160 King Street. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cllr Carl Smith praised the dual purpose of the newly-renovated building as it will contain both private residences and a restaurant.

"This transformation is impressive," Cllr Smith said.

"A big thank you to all involved."

The new Yare Gallery, in the former Nelson Museum building, on South Quay in Great Yarmouth.

The new Yare Gallery, in the former Nelson Museum building, on South Quay in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Yare Gallery

26 South Quay

Following the cutting of the ribbon on King Street, Lord Leicester, Ms Dinenage, Cllr Smith, Ms Oxtoby and others made their way to the new art gallery housed in the old Nelson Museum on South Quay.

Great Yarmouth's mayor, Cllr Sue Hacon was also in attendance at Yare Gallery.

There was a performance by local dance act, Afroluso, and speeches by people including the chair of GYPT, Bernard Williamson and Ms Dinenage.

Speeches being made at The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth to thank and celebrate the work of two local heritage projects. Picture: Danielle Booden

Speeches being made at The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth to thank and celebrate the work of two local heritage projects. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

In her speech, Ms Dinenage praisied the "brilliant people who clearly care a lot" about Great Yarmouth.

"Heritage can be a driver of prosperity and 'levelling-up," Ms Dinenage said.

"Congratulations to you all."

A building on 160 King Street in Great Yarmouth which has been preserved by the Preservation Trust a

A building on 160 King Street in Great Yarmouth which has been preserved by the Preservation Trust and will be a restaurant and flats. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Craig Owen, Project Manager, John Briggs, Managing Director, Steve Briggs, Managing Director, and Ji

Craig Owen, Project Manager, John Briggs, Managing Director, Steve Briggs, Managing Director, and Jim Baldwin, Carpenter, from Medieval Masonry at the ribbon cutting for 160 King Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A building on 160 King Street in Great Yarmouth which has been preserved by the Preservation Trust a

A building on 160 King Street in Great Yarmouth which has been preserved by the Preservation Trust and will be a restaurant and flats. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Speeches being made at The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth to thank and celebrate the work of two local heritage projects. Picture: Danielle Booden

Speeches being made at The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth to thank and celebrate the work of two local heritage projects. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Speeches being made at The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth to thank and celebrate the work of two local heritage projects. Picture: Danielle Booden

Speeches being made at The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth to thank and celebrate the work of two local heritage projects. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Speeches being made at The Yare Gallery

Speeches being made at The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth to thank and celebrate the work of two local heritage projects. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Members of Afroluso dancing at The Yare Gallery to celebrate the success of two local heritage projects in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

Members of Afroluso dancing at The Yare Gallery to celebrate the success of two local heritage projects in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
