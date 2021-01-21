Minke whale washes up on beach

Published: 10:59 AM January 21, 2021 Updated: 11:28 AM January 21, 2021

A minke whale has been found dead on the beach at Lowestoft. - Credit: Martin Goodman

A minke whale has been washed up dead on a beach.

The mammal was found on Thursday morning (January 21) close to the lifeguard station on South Beach at Lowestoft.

It is said to be around 4.6m long (15ft).

A Coastguard spokesman said they were alerted at 7.15am and the local team was at the beach assessing the situation and advising the public to stay away.

He said the team had made an initial report and handed the information to the Receiver of Wrecks.

The Natural History Museum had been informed but on this occasion, because of the coronavirus pandemic, would not be performing an autopsy.

The spokesman added that it was up to the local authority to dispose of the animal.

Coastguard station officer at Lowestoft Claire Hall said the team was stood down at around 11am.

She said minke whales were normal for the North Sea, whereas the discovery of a rare Sowerby’s beaked whale washed up on North Beach in August last year caused more of a stir because it was out of habitat.

Martin Goodman, who lives nearby, said he saw the drama unfold.

He said it was a privilege to see the magnificent animal and that there was speculation it could have been tossed ashore by rough seas.

He added that ideally the whale should be returned to the water where it would provide food for marine life for several years.

The minke whale is found throughout the oceans of the northern hemisphere.

They are gulp feeders and can live for up to 50 years.