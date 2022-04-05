News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Minke whale stranded at Gorleston is put down

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:09 AM April 5, 2022
Updated: 10:33 AM April 5, 2022
Minke whale stranded at Gorleston

A Minke whale stranded at Gorleston has been put down. - Credit: Dan Goldsmith/Marine and Wildlife Rescue

A young Minke whale beached at Gorleston has been put down.

The outcome came after a multi-agency effort to save the animal  on Monday night, April 4, after it had become separated from its mother.

Dan Goldsmith of Marine and Wildlife Rescue said it was sad that the calf, which had no obvious injuries and looked to be in reasonable health, had been euthanised by a vet.

Efforts to save stranded Minke whale calf Gorleston

A stranded Minke whale triggered a multi-agency effort on Monday evening (April 4). - Credit: Dan Goldsmith/Marine and Wildlife Rescue

But with no adult nearby there was little to no chance of it surviving on its own and experience had taught rescuers that refloating it would only lead to it being washed up again and prolonging its suffering.

It was spotted in the shallows at around 6.30pm by someone who shared on Facebook how they and  their wife had tried their best to help it before Coastguard teams arrived.

The animal was put to sleep at around 10pm and has since been removed from the beach by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

A spokesman for British Divers Marine Life Rescue said talks were under way with the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme about a possible autopsy to identify any obvious reason for the stranding.

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

The former Winners pub at Great Yarmouth, which is up for sale at auction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former pub and nightclub in Great Yarmouth has been sold

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Work ceased at former Pontins in Hemsby

Work suspended at former Pontins following collapse of lender

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Former Pontins site up for sale as development firm collapses

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
How a new sign for Super Yarmouth could look if the RUSE appeal  on April 1 works

Call to rename town Super Yarmouth ahead of tourist season

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon