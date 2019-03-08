Bradwell woman makes Miss England semi-final

Natasha Vasey, 21, from Bradwell, will take part in the Miss England 2019 semi-finals. Picture: Submitted. Archant

A 21-year-old Norfolk woman who will take part in the final stages of this year's Miss England competition hopes to raise money for cancer research and suicide prevention.

Natasha Vasey, from Bradwell, will compete in the Miss England semi-finals on June 23 in Camber Sands in East Sussex.

She won a photo heat to make it through to this stage of the competition.

Miss Vasey said: "I'm very excited, I never expected something like this and now it has happened, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

In the meantime she is hoping to raise money for Papyrus, a charity which aims to prevent young suicide, and Cancer Research UK.

On June 9 she and her mother will run the 5k Race for Life in Bury St Edmunds.

She said that both charities mean a lot to her family as they have lost people through both cancer and suicide.

Miss Vasey has worked for the last two years.

She said: "I needed time out of education to decide what I wanted to do."

She plans to go back to college in September to study humanities and social science before enrolling at the University of Northumbria to learn about criminology and forensic science.

"I'm really excited, I've always loved CSI and I've always wanted to go down that route," she said.

She recently visited a friend who attends university there and thought it is the life she wants.

Miss Vasey said that confidence has rarely been her strong point and putting herself forward for Miss England "took a bit of a gamble".

"I just thought what have I got to lose, you have to put yourself out there," she said.

Looking ahead to the semi-final she feels both nervous and excited.

"We are going to start shopping for dresses very soon, I think that's when it will all sink in," she said.

Her mother, Miriam Lake, 42, said the family is "really proud".

She added: "She's always looked up to strong women but had quite low confidence.

"This shows you can go out and do it even when you don't feel confident," Ms Lake said.

To contribute to Miss Vasey's fundraising efforts visit her donation page here.

If you would like to vote for Miss Vasey and send her to the Miss England final you can text MISS SE35 to 63333.

Texts cost 50p.