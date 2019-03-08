'I'm delighted to get through' - Norfolk entrepreneur celebrates winning place in Miss England final

Natoya Rimmer, 20, from Acle, has won a place in the final of Miss England. Picture: Natoya Rimmer Archant

A 20-year-old entrepreneur says she is "delighted" to have won a place in the final of Miss England despite having no previous modelling experience.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miss Rimmer is competing in her first beauty pageant. Picture: Natoya Rimmer Miss Rimmer is competing in her first beauty pageant. Picture: Natoya Rimmer

Natoya Rimmer, 20, from Acle, has stormed through numerous rounds this year to earn herself a place in the final of the prestigious competition.

Miss Rimmer qualified for the beauty pageant final which will take place later this summer at the end of last month.

The 20-year-old was crowned 'publicity queen' at the semi-final in Leicester which meant she atomically made it through to the next stage.

"I'm delighted to get through. I never expected to get past the first stage let alone reach the final," she said.

Miss Rimmer has set-up her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics. Picture: Natoya Rimmer Miss Rimmer has set-up her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics. Picture: Natoya Rimmer

"My family and friends are so proud. I hope I can win the whole thing now."

Miss Rimmer will be joined in the final which will be held between Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1 by around 40 other contestants.

Natasha Vasey, 21, from Bradwell, will be hoping to take inspiration from Miss Rimmer's success in her semi-final on Sunday, June 23.

The final will consist of contestants taking part in 10 rounds including a sports round, a fundraising round and an 'Eco dress' round.

Having enjoyed a number of sporting achievements in her school years from placing third in the UK for high jump at the English schools athletics championships to being sports captain of Flegg High, Miss Rimmer said she is most confident about the sports round.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I've got a really good sporting background so I should do well in that.

"I'm most concerned with the general knowledge quiz so I will definitely do the most practice for that round."

In the build up to her semi-final Miss Rimmer took part in the Race for Life at Norwich Showground rasing £80 for charity.

She plans on organising a number of other fundraising events across the next couple of months which she hopes will include a charity ball.

The 20-year-old has also recently launched her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics which she said has got off to a positive start.

The winner of Miss England will receive prizes worth £25,000 and gain a place in Miss World - which boasts a prize worth $100,000.

Details on how to vote for Miss Rimmer will be released closer to the time as voting is yet to open.