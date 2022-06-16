Missing village defibrillator returned to rightful place

A defibrillator similar to this one had gone missing - Credit: Supplied by Skeyton Parish Council

A missing lifesaving defibrillator has been found in the Broadland village of Acle.

Acle Parish Council had issued an appeal on Thursday, June 9 after the defibrillator went missing from the BT phone box in The Street.

The council says the device had been found and it had been taken to The Limes housing with care block and appeared not to have been activated.

It is now back in its rightful place.

The defibrillator went missing from The Street in Acle - Credit: Google Maps

Deputy parish council clerk and assets manager, Becky Furr, said: "The defibrillator has been found.

"It was used by a service user at the Limes. It was a family that borrowed it. I have collected it from The Limes and put it back in the cabinet.

"It does not look like it has been opened at all, so I don't think it was actually used."

Last week's council appeal had said: "This essential piece of equipment is to help anyone who is in cardiac arrest survive."