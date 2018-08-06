Emergency services and public thanked for help in search for 12-year-old boy

Video

Published: 12:12 PM August 6, 2018 Updated: 8:46 PM October 10, 2020

Nathan Clark, chief inspector, has praised the public for their help with the search Picture: Jacob Massey - Credit: Archant

A Great Yarmouth chief inspector has thanked all those who helped find a 12-year-old who went missing yesterday afternoon.

Dylan Blower went missing from his home in Southtown at 3.30pm on Sunday and was found at around 10am today (Monday).

Police had placed Dylan at the highest risk and had deployed their full capability in the search for Dylan, including drones, officers, Lowland Rescue, the coastguard and public appeals.

Chief inspector, Nathan Clark, said Dylan was eventually found in Belton following a sighting by a member of the public.

He said: “He went missing at 3.30pm yesterday afternoon and we were following a number of leads in the Southtown area, but then we did get some information from the public following some press releases and there was a potential sighting in the Belton area. The initial sighting was at the Wild Duck Holiday Park.

“Having spoken with family about Belton it became apparent that there were a few places we could check. On checking the premises in Belton we have come across him on Bracon Road.

“We think almost certainly he’s made it on foot, which is a long way for him to go. He’s been out all night.

“He’s in good spirits, he’s not come to any harm. But I imagine he is going to remember this night for some time to come.”

Chief Insp Clark added that both family and police were relieved to have found Dylan and he thanked all those who helped in the search.

He said: “We’re really relieved and the family are aware and obviously they were so worried so they’re absolutely over the moon that we have managed to find him.

“I’m just glad we’re with him now and we’ll be doing a full debrief so we understand exactly why Dylan went missing, so we can give him any help and support he and the family needs.

“I’d really like to thank all those teams that have come out to support us and also the members of the public who have gone out of their way to keep an eye out for Dylan, and that eventually has been the key to success.”