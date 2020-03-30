Search

Family searching for missing cockatiel offers toilet roll reward

PUBLISHED: 14:25 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 30 March 2020

Oreo, a cockatiel, has been missing from Caister since Friday (March 27). Picture: Jamie Smith.

Archant

Walking the dog during the coronavirus lockdown now doubles as a search for a lost bird after a Caister family’s pet cockatiel went missing.

Oreo - who sings a distinctive version of ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It, Clap Your Hands’ - escaped from a house in Caister on Friday, March 27.

And with restrictions on public life supposed to be keeping people indoors, looking for the lost bird has not been easy.

Jamie Smith, 46, said: “Thankfully we have two dogs, so the dog walks now double as bird searches.”

He described Oreo as grey with one white stripe on each wing.

“He is very people-friendly, hand-reared since a chick so has no fear of people. He is very prone to landing on people’s heads,” he said.

Mr Smith said emotions are running very high at home, where the children miss their pet cockatiel.

He also said the family will give a four-pack of toilet roll to anybody who can help them find Oreo.

