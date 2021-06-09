Desperate dog owner continuing to search for missing Ora
- Credit: Submitted
A family in the town centre have "basically lost all hope" in finding their dog who hasn't been seen since Sunday.
Ora, the tri-coloured female beagle, was playing in the garden on South Market Road on Sunday afternoon.
Erikas Spirius went into his home to get some dog food, and when he returned, Ora was missing.
Mr Spirius said that neighbours had seen the eight-month-old pup walking down the street around that time, but soon after, the trail went cold.
Ora, originally from Lithuania, had only recently come out of quarantine and Mr Spirius was "so happy" when he could be with his pet.
You may also want to watch:
"I am very sad that she is still missing," Mr Spirius said.
Ora is microchipped. However, the address hasn’t been changed from her previous address in Lithuania.
Most Read
- 1 Cannabis grow with more than 300 plants discovered in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Car seized after wheel spinning stunt in front of police on seafront
- 3 Fence on Tory peer's Norfolk estate put up without permission
- 4 Vacant bar, restaurant and hotel in 'prime seafront position' set for auction
- 5 Thieves take NHS worker's £400 bike - and leave worthless one in its place
- 6 Best pubs in Yarmouth to watch Euro 2020 games
- 7 Residents' shock at £250,000 cannabis farm uncovered by police
- 8 Grants available for shopfront improvements in Yarmouth town centre
- 9 Cocktails and coasters at theme park with tropical twist
- 10 East Coast Truckers cancel convoy for second year in a row
"Now, I have basically lost all hope," said Mr Spirius.
"Because it has been so long, we are starting to think that she was stolen."
If anyone has any information or has seen a stray beagle since Sunday afternoon, please report it to Ora's Dog Lost page.