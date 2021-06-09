News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Desperate dog owner continuing to search for missing Ora

James Weeds

Published: 2:45 PM June 9, 2021    Updated: 3:42 PM June 9, 2021
Ora, the beagle.

Ora, the missing eight-month-old beagle was last seen on Sunday afternoon near South Market Road. - Credit: Submitted

A family in the town centre have "basically lost all hope" in finding their dog who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Ora, the beagle

Ora's owner is "losing hope" that she will be found. - Credit: Submitted

Ora, the tri-coloured female beagle, was playing in the garden on South Market Road on Sunday afternoon.

Erikas Spirius went into his home to get some dog food, and when he returned, Ora was missing.

Mr Spirius said that neighbours had seen the eight-month-old pup walking down the street around that time, but soon after, the trail went cold.

Ora, originally from Lithuania, had only recently come out of quarantine and Mr Spirius was "so happy" when he could be with his pet.

Ora, the beagle.

If you have seen Ora, please contact Ora's Dog Lost page. - Credit: Submitted

"I am very sad that she is still missing," Mr Spirius said.

Ora is microchipped. However, the address hasn’t been changed from her previous address in Lithuania.

"Now, I have basically lost all hope," said Mr Spirius.

"Because it has been so long, we are starting to think that she was stolen."

If anyone has any information or has seen a stray beagle since Sunday afternoon, please report it to Ora's Dog Lost page.

