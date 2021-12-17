Family release new images of missing man as search continues

Pawel Martyniak (right) with his father, Andre. - Credit: Martyniak Family

The family of a missing man have released further images of him as the search goes on.

Pawel Matyniak from Carrel Road, Gorleston, has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, November 30.

Pawel Martyniak was last seen walking by Victoria road, Gorleston, in the direction of Park Road. - Credit: Martyniak Family

On the night he disappeared, Pawel was wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers with white soles and white stripes, a white t-shirt, and a brown/beige jacket with a white fur collar.

Between the hours of 6pm and 7pm on November 30, it is believed Pawel was seen walking from his family home, passing through Kennedy Avenue, Orde Avenue and Victoria Road in the direction of Park Road.

Pawel is 5 ft 10, medium build and has brown curly hair and dark facial hair. - Credit: Martyniak Family

Pawel, who is originally from Poland and moved to Gorleston with his family in 2004, was previously a student of the University of Essex.

Andre Martyniak describes his son as quiet and thoughtful, but he is also a fan of music festivals.

Pawel Martyniak was last seen in Gorleston on the evening of Tuesday, November 30. - Credit: Martyniak Family

Pawel is described as approximately 5 ft 10 and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Pawel Martyniak was last seen around Victoria Road on 7pm on Tuesday, November 30. - Credit: Supplied



