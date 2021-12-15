'We miss him so much' - Father's appeal for son to come home

Pawel Martyniak has been missing since November 30 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

"Please come home."

That is the message from a desperate father whose son has been missing since the end of November.

21-year-old Pawel Martyniak was last seen on CCTV footage from the Kennedy Avenue area of Gorleston in the evening of Tuesday, November 30.

Pawel Martyniak was last seen around Victoria Road on 7pm on Tuesday, November 30. - Credit: Supplied

Pawel, of Carrel Road, Gorleston, has not switched on his phone since his disappearance and he did not take his bank card with him.

Pawel's father, Andre Martyniak, said: "We are missing him so much.

"We would like to ask Pawel to return home or contact us.

"We just want him to let us know he is all right."

When he was last seen, Pawel was wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers with white soles and white stripes, a white t-shirt, and a brown/beige jacket with a white fur collar.

Images show Pawel Matyniak walking down the alleyway beside the tennis club at the bottom of Orde Avenue which leads to the Old Railway Line at 6.03pm on November 30. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Previously Pawel studied at Notre Dame High School in Norwich, East Norfolk Sixth Form and the University of Essex, where he studied business.

Pawel decided to leave university midway through his first year.

"He said business wasn't something he would like to do," Andre said.

"He was trying to find what he wants to do."

Pawel Matyniak has been missing since Tuesday, November 30. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Pawel, who was born in Poland and whose family moved here in 2004, was also previously a lifeguard during the summer holidays in Hemsby.

Pawel spent much of his time at home reading philosophy, attending St Peter's Catholic Church in Gorleston and attending music festivals such as Latitude.

Officers have made house-to-house enquiries, checked CCTV footage and carried out extensive searches involving Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue and drones.

Posters featuring Pawel have been distributed in the local area to churches, food banks and shelters.

A poster in the window of a cafe in Gorleston appealing for information and sightings of Pawel Martyniak. - Credit: Liz Coates

Chief Inspector Matt Dyson said: “We have carried out extensive searches near his home and in local areas he was known to frequent.

"We again appeal to anyone who may have information on his whereabouts.

"Although the physical searches are likely to be scaled back, our investigation remains open and we would urge anyone who may have seen him to come forward.”

Pawel is described as white, approximately 5 ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police have released a timeline of Pawel's last known movements

Around 6pm on Tuesday November 30, a member of the public sees what is suspected to be Pawel on Kennedy Avenue in Gorleston.

Shortly after, CCTV footage on Kennedy Avenue shows Pawel walking in the direction of Bridge Road.

Pawel was seen on CCTV from Orde Avenue moments after.

He was walking down the alleyway beside the tennis club at the bottom of the avenue which leads to the Old Railway Line.

At about 7pm, a sighting of Pawel is made on Victoria Road in Gorleston.

He was heading in the direction of Park Road.

His direction of travel was the seafront.

Chief Insp Dyson said: "The timeline gives an indication of Pawel’s last footsteps as we know them, there have been no more positive sightings after this time."