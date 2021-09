Published: 9:49 AM September 30, 2021

A man who was reported missing after failing to return home has been found safe and well.

Jamie Wilkinson, 32, had been last seen in Great Yarmouth at around 2pm on September 28 when it was understood he was making his way home to Leiston in Suffolk.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Mr Wilkinson has been located safe and well."