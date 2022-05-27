News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Father still searching six months after Pawel Martyniak went missing

James Weeds

Published: 5:40 PM May 27, 2022
Pawel Martyniak and his father Andre.

Pawel Martyniak (right) with his father, Andre. - Credit: Martyniak Family

Six months after a 21-year-old from Gorleston was confirmed missing, his father is still desperate for information.

Pawel Martyniak - also known as Paul - was last seen leaving his home on Carrel Road, on the evening of Tuesday, November 30. He is described as white, approximately 5 ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair and dark facial hair.

The latest poster appealing for information about missing Pawel Martyniak.

The latest poster appealing for information about missing Pawel Martyniak. - Credit: missingpeople.org

On Friday, Pawel's father, Andre Martyinak, said he believes his son may have made his way to London.

Mr Martyniak said: "I believe he is somewhere. But I am not sure if he is safe."

Pawel's father said he is worried for his son's wellbeing as he is a vulnerable person and may be being taken advantage of. Mr Martyniak said he has been informed of three potential sightings of Pawel in London, but they have not been confirmed.

Pawel smiling.

Pawel used to be a student of University of Essex. - Credit: The Martyniak Family

Mr Martyniak said: "We really want to ask the public whether they know if anyone gave him a lift in the London direction.

"Nobody has seen him in this area."

Mr Martyniak said the past six months have been "worse and worse" for his family.

Pawel is 5 ft 10, medium build and has brown curly hair and dark facial hair.

Pawel is 5 ft 10, medium build and has brown curly hair and dark facial hair. - Credit: The Martyniak Family

He said: "It's difficult. You can't do something for yourself for pleasure. It's just too hard."

In January, Mr Martyniak described his family's first Christmas without their son at home.

On Wednesday, Pawel's poster was added to a new hi-tech campaign featuring 12 missing people from Norfolk.

Mr Martyniak said he thinks the scheme is a good thing, but its coverage is "not enough".

"I think there should more coverage in national newspapers and TV - especially if the person may be out of the county," Mr Martyniak said.

He added he and his family have distributed up to 1000 missing posters around Norfolk, Essex and London.

Mr Maryniak added: "If you read this Pawel, we just want you to contact us to let us know you are safe.

"We miss you so much and we really want you home."

Images show Mr Matyniak walking down the alleyway beside the tennis club at the bottom of Orde Avenue.

Images show Pawel Matyniak walking down the alleyway beside the tennis club at the bottom of Orde Avenue which leads to the Old Railway Line at 6.03pm on November 30. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Between the hours of 6pm and 7pm on November 30, it is believed Pawel was seen walking from his family home, passing through Kennedy Avenue, Orde Avenue and Victoria Road in the direction of Park Road.

Anyone with information can contact Missing People by text on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk

Pawel Matyniak is white, approximately five ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair.

Pawel Matyniak is white, approximately five ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary


