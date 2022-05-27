Father still searching six months after Pawel Martyniak went missing

Six months after a 21-year-old from Gorleston was confirmed missing, his father is still desperate for information.

Pawel Martyniak - also known as Paul - was last seen leaving his home on Carrel Road, on the evening of Tuesday, November 30. He is described as white, approximately 5 ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair and dark facial hair.

On Friday, Pawel's father, Andre Martyinak, said he believes his son may have made his way to London.

Mr Martyniak said: "I believe he is somewhere. But I am not sure if he is safe."

Pawel's father said he is worried for his son's wellbeing as he is a vulnerable person and may be being taken advantage of. Mr Martyniak said he has been informed of three potential sightings of Pawel in London, but they have not been confirmed.

Mr Martyniak said: "We really want to ask the public whether they know if anyone gave him a lift in the London direction.

"Nobody has seen him in this area."

Mr Martyniak said the past six months have been "worse and worse" for his family.

He said: "It's difficult. You can't do something for yourself for pleasure. It's just too hard."

In January, Mr Martyniak described his family's first Christmas without their son at home.

On Wednesday, Pawel's poster was added to a new hi-tech campaign featuring 12 missing people from Norfolk.

Mr Martyniak said he thinks the scheme is a good thing, but its coverage is "not enough".

"I think there should more coverage in national newspapers and TV - especially if the person may be out of the county," Mr Martyniak said.

He added he and his family have distributed up to 1000 missing posters around Norfolk, Essex and London.

Mr Maryniak added: "If you read this Pawel, we just want you to contact us to let us know you are safe.

"We miss you so much and we really want you home."

Between the hours of 6pm and 7pm on November 30, it is believed Pawel was seen walking from his family home, passing through Kennedy Avenue, Orde Avenue and Victoria Road in the direction of Park Road.

Anyone with information can contact Missing People by text on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk

