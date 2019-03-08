Search

Police launch appeal to find missing man

PUBLISHED: 13:24 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 14 October 2019

Steven Martin, 42, from Surrey, is missing but has links to Great Yarmouth. Picture: Surrey Police

Archant

Police have launched an appeal to find a 42-year-old man who has links to Great Yarmouth.

Steven Martin, from Surrey, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, October 8.

While investigating Mr Martin's disappearance, officers from Surrey Police were told by his neighbours he had to gone to Great Yarmouth to stay with a relative.

The relative it was thought he had gone to stay with has not seen him.

The 42-year-old is described as white, 175cm tall, of muscular build and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was last seen wearing but he generally always wears a t-shirt with jeans or jogging bottoms.

If he has a bag it will either be a large khaki bag/holdall or a black rucksack.

His family have described his behaviour as out of character and are extremely concerned for his welfare.

He also has links to Birmingham and Littlehampton.

If you have seen Steven, or you have any information as to his whereabouts, contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting reference number PR/45190106753.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

