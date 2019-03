Missing teenager from Great Yarmouth found

Gvidas Butkus, 19, who was missing from Great Yarmouth has been found. Picture: Gintare Jociene Archant

A teenager who had been missing from Great Yarmouth for more than a month has been found.

Gvidas Butkus, 19, came home to his family on Thursday night.

Earlier this week his sister Gintare Jociene, who lives in Norwich, issued an emotional plea for him to come home.

The 19-year-old went missing on February 22 having been living with friends in the town.