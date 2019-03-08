Family of missing teenager issue emotional plea for him to come home

Gvidas Butkus, 19, has been missing from Great Yarmouth for one month. Picture: Gintare Jociene Archant

The family of a missing 19-year-old boy has issued an emotional plea for him to come home.

Gvidas Butkus, 19, from Great Yarmouth, has been missing since February 22.

The 19-year-old’s sister, Gintare Jociene, said her brother was living with his friends in the town but has not been seen for more than a month.

Mrs Jociene who lives in Norwich, said the family was worried about her brother’s safety and urged him to come home.

She said: “He has turned his phone off and we cannot contact him. We just want him to let us know he is safe and to come home.

“Any information people may have is important to us and we want to hear from anyone who may know something.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said Mr Butkus is reported as being absent on its records.

Anyone with information should contact Mrs Jociene on her mobile 07783 065133.