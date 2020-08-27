Search

Advanced search

‘A big hit for the business’ - Café forced to close after coronavirus contact

PUBLISHED: 17:03 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 27 August 2020

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Archant

A café has had to close for two weeks after its manager came into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Mocha, on Regent Street in Great Yarmouth, announced on Tuesday (August 25) it would be closed until September 7 while the manager, Diane Syrette, self-isolates at home.

The café is run by mother and daughter Ms Syrette and Sam Osborne, who have both since tested negative for the virus.

According to government guidelines, despite testing negative Ms Syrette still has to isolate for 14 days from contact and as such the cafe will remain closed.

Ms Osborne said while she was relieved the tests were negative, the closure was “a big hit for the business” and “a slight kick in the teeth”.

Last week this paper reported the cafe had been “rammed” since signing up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Ms Osborne said: “The biggest worry is you don’t know how many times this is going to happen, but you have to do what you can to keep everybody safe.

“The nicest thing is the support we’ve received from customers, complimenting the way we’ve handled it.

“We just want to be upfront and honest, and we acted as quickly as we could.”

Ms Osborne will return to the café on Friday (August 28) and continue making cakes to order, as she was not in close contact with the person who did test positive.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Road closures in coastal town after collision involving police car

A collision between a car and police vehicle along Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Allan Hudson

‘A big hit for the business’ - Café forced to close after coronavirus contact

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess

‘Extremely naive’ - Drug-dealer, 26, jailed for three years

Liam Whittle, 26, from Hopton, has been jailed for three years for supplying cocaine, cannabis and MDMA in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Man needs £50,000 to get to Miami for life-saving cancer treatment

Back row: Aaran Shepherdson (his son) Becci Davey (son’s partner). Middle: his granddaughter. Front: Sarah Mcnab (daughter), Leon Mcnab (son in law), his granddaughters, Sharon Shepherdson (wife) and Howard himself. Photo: Supplied by family

‘I’m going to cover the entire wall’ - Yarmouth’s ‘Banksy’ strikes again

The paintings have appeared on the blue Marina Centre hoardings along Great Yarmouth seafront, and have received a positive response so far. Photo: Colossal Youth

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Road closures in coastal town after collision involving police car

A collision between a car and police vehicle along Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Allan Hudson

‘A big hit for the business’ - Café forced to close after coronavirus contact

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess

‘Extremely naive’ - Drug-dealer, 26, jailed for three years

Liam Whittle, 26, from Hopton, has been jailed for three years for supplying cocaine, cannabis and MDMA in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Man needs £50,000 to get to Miami for life-saving cancer treatment

Back row: Aaran Shepherdson (his son) Becci Davey (son’s partner). Middle: his granddaughter. Front: Sarah Mcnab (daughter), Leon Mcnab (son in law), his granddaughters, Sharon Shepherdson (wife) and Howard himself. Photo: Supplied by family

‘I’m going to cover the entire wall’ - Yarmouth’s ‘Banksy’ strikes again

The paintings have appeared on the blue Marina Centre hoardings along Great Yarmouth seafront, and have received a positive response so far. Photo: Colossal Youth

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Fears village is growing too big as another housing bid emerges

The site comprises 15 acres (6.08 hectares) of undeveloped land, currently in use for grazing horses. Photo: Google

Town council leader allays any fears following Banham Poultry covid outbreak

Council leader Carl Smith seeks to reassure residents following coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry factory. Picture: PA/Archant

£15,500 needed for off-road wheelchair to allow paralysed man to do the things he loves

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh

‘It’s about time you grew up’ - Judge’s warning to man who admitted releasing private pictures of ex

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Banham Poultry defends safety record after coronavirus cases rise to 80

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire