‘A big hit for the business’ - Café forced to close after coronavirus contact

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess Archant

A café has had to close for two weeks after its manager came into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Mocha, on Regent Street in Great Yarmouth, announced on Tuesday (August 25) it would be closed until September 7 while the manager, Diane Syrette, self-isolates at home.

The café is run by mother and daughter Ms Syrette and Sam Osborne, who have both since tested negative for the virus.

According to government guidelines, despite testing negative Ms Syrette still has to isolate for 14 days from contact and as such the cafe will remain closed.

Ms Osborne said while she was relieved the tests were negative, the closure was “a big hit for the business” and “a slight kick in the teeth”.

Last week this paper reported the cafe had been “rammed” since signing up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Ms Osborne said: “The biggest worry is you don’t know how many times this is going to happen, but you have to do what you can to keep everybody safe.

“The nicest thing is the support we’ve received from customers, complimenting the way we’ve handled it.

“We just want to be upfront and honest, and we acted as quickly as we could.”

Ms Osborne will return to the café on Friday (August 28) and continue making cakes to order, as she was not in close contact with the person who did test positive.