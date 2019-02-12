‘The designers love her’ - 11-year-old catwalk sensation takes fashion industry by storm

Walking down the catwalk in New York modelling for some of Europe’s top designers is many girls’ dreams.

For 11-year-old Mollie Dawes from Hopton, this dream has become a reality.

Having already claimed eight titles for her modelling - including three national awards - Mollie is beginning to make a name for herself on the international stage.

The Hopton girl has recently returned from the New York Fashion Week in February where she modelled for numerous high profile designers.

It was an experience her mum, Tanya, said was an unforgettable one.

“She had a brilliant time and it was an amazing opportunity for her,” Mrs Dawes said.

“It is really good for her to start building up a portfolio which makes me soo proud.”

Mollie has been modelling since the age of three and won Miss Norfolk aged five.

Mrs Dawes, 38, said her daughter has always had a love for fashion and is now living the dream having modelled for designers including Krissy King and ModelMe.

She said: “I have not tried to push her to do the modelling it has just been something she has had a passion for.

“Mollie loves celebrities and is always keeping an eye on what they do.

“I just try to support her so she can pursue her dream.”

With an Instagram page which has more than 1,300 followers, Mollie has built up quite a fan base but her Mum insists she has her feet firmly planted on the ground.

“She is a really nice girl and is not someone who has loads of confidence,” Mrs Dawes said.

“The designers love her though because she knows how to turn it on when the time comes.”

Currently in year seven at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston, the 11-year-old is set to appear on the runway in Milan later this year.

She also has aspirations to create her own brand - inspired by her idol Alexander McQueen.

Her mum said: “It is an honour for her to be able to model for some of these high profile designers and she is really looking forward to going to Milan.

“Eventually I can see her becoming a designer and developing her own style because she is really creative.”