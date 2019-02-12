Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

‘The designers love her’ - 11-year-old catwalk sensation takes fashion industry by storm

PUBLISHED: 15:55 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 28 February 2019

Mollie Dawes, 11, on the catwalk in London modelling for M&M Models. Picture: wireloose pic

Mollie Dawes, 11, on the catwalk in London modelling for M&M Models. Picture: wireloose pic

Archant

Walking down the catwalk in New York modelling for some of Europe’s top designers is many girls’ dreams.

Mollie at the New York Fashion Week. Picture: wireloose picMollie at the New York Fashion Week. Picture: wireloose pic

For 11-year-old Mollie Dawes from Hopton, this dream has become a reality.

Having already claimed eight titles for her modelling - including three national awards - Mollie is beginning to make a name for herself on the international stage.

The Hopton girl has recently returned from the New York Fashion Week in February where she modelled for numerous high profile designers.

It was an experience her mum, Tanya, said was an unforgettable one.

Mollie has won eight titles for her modelling. Picture: Tanya DawesMollie has won eight titles for her modelling. Picture: Tanya Dawes

“She had a brilliant time and it was an amazing opportunity for her,” Mrs Dawes said.

“It is really good for her to start building up a portfolio which makes me soo proud.”

Mollie has been modelling since the age of three and won Miss Norfolk aged five.

Mrs Dawes, 38, said her daughter has always had a love for fashion and is now living the dream having modelled for designers including Krissy King and ModelMe.

She said: “I have not tried to push her to do the modelling it has just been something she has had a passion for.

“Mollie loves celebrities and is always keeping an eye on what they do.

“I just try to support her so she can pursue her dream.”

With an Instagram page which has more than 1,300 followers, Mollie has built up quite a fan base but her Mum insists she has her feet firmly planted on the ground.

“She is a really nice girl and is not someone who has loads of confidence,” Mrs Dawes said.

“The designers love her though because she knows how to turn it on when the time comes.”

Currently in year seven at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston, the 11-year-old is set to appear on the runway in Milan later this year.

She also has aspirations to create her own brand - inspired by her idol Alexander McQueen.

Her mum said: “It is an honour for her to be able to model for some of these high profile designers and she is really looking forward to going to Milan.

“Eventually I can see her becoming a designer and developing her own style because she is really creative.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rumours of children being approached in Great Yarmouth ‘unsubstantiated’, police say

Police say rumours of strangers approaching children in Great Yarmouth are

Yarmouth’s Hollywood cinema reveals what is ‘coming soon’ ahead of re-opening

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed cinemas will return to the seaside town.

TripAdvisor has revealed the UK’s best beaches - and one of them is in Norfolk

Late afternoon shadows on Gorleston beach. Picture: Roger Grice

This is why your TV signal keeps breaking up

TV reception problems irritate viewers in East Norfolk Picture: John Hocknell

Man died of cancer caused by asbestos

The inquest of Terry Smith has taken place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Rumours of children being approached in Great Yarmouth ‘unsubstantiated’, police say

Police say rumours of strangers approaching children in Great Yarmouth are

Yarmouth’s Hollywood cinema reveals what is ‘coming soon’ ahead of re-opening

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed cinemas will return to the seaside town.

TripAdvisor has revealed the UK’s best beaches - and one of them is in Norfolk

Late afternoon shadows on Gorleston beach. Picture: Roger Grice

This is why your TV signal keeps breaking up

TV reception problems irritate viewers in East Norfolk Picture: John Hocknell

Man died of cancer caused by asbestos

The inquest of Terry Smith has taken place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘The designers love her’ - 11-year-old catwalk sensation takes fashion industry by storm

Mollie Dawes, 11, on the catwalk in London modelling for M&M Models. Picture: wireloose pic

A decade of child abuse investigation - detective jails ‘the most horrible sex offenders’ for 300 years

The child abuse investigation unit will deal with sexual abuse, deaths and neglect cases. Stock image. Picture: Getty Images

East Coast Hospice set to open new charity shop in north Norfolk town

The entrance to Feather's Yard in Holt where the East Coast Hospice will be located. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

‘Simply wrong’: Trust hits back at damning Ofsted report which ranked primary school as inadequate

Dame Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Submitted

A baker, brewer and jam-maker revealed as Co-op’s Producer of the Year finalists

David and Rachel from The Norfolk Brewhouse Picture: Rae Shirley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists