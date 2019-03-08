Search

Advanced search

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

PUBLISHED: 13:21 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 06 September 2019

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Archant

Star of the television show Love Island, Molly-Mae, has rescheduled her appearance at a Norfolk nightclub.

The 20-year-old social media influencer from Manchester, was suppose to be hosting a meet and greet at Ocean Room's Club Fiesta event on Saturday, September 14.

But, managing director of Ocean Room, Kelly Evans, said the 20-year-old had postponed her appearance due to "unforeseen circumstances".

She said: "We can only apologise for any inconvenience caused and apologise to any people who had made plans and stress that the circumstances were out of our control."

Love Island fans will still get an opportunity to meet Molly-Mae as she will return to the venue on Saturday, November 2.

More details of the event are expected to be released in the near future.

On the ITV2 show which involved a group of twentysomethings trying to find love in a villa in Majorca, the 20-year-old finished in second place with professional boxer Tommy Fury.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with prepaid tickets to the event will be entitled to a free refund or the tickets will transfer to the new date.

For more information visit Ocean Room's Facebook page.

Molly-Mae's agent has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

‘It’s a hidden gem’ - Transformed leisure venue will bring new going-out option to town centre

Bradley Fish at the former Conservative Club in Great Yarmouth. He is in the process of transforming it into a sports and social hub making use of the sprung dance floor and space for karaoke party rooms serving street food and specialist gins Picture: Archant

Police called to incident in town centre

Four police cars were seen in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, at just before 1pm on Wednesday. Picture: Joseph Norton

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

‘It’s a hidden gem’ - Transformed leisure venue will bring new going-out option to town centre

Bradley Fish at the former Conservative Club in Great Yarmouth. He is in the process of transforming it into a sports and social hub making use of the sprung dance floor and space for karaoke party rooms serving street food and specialist gins Picture: Archant

Police called to incident in town centre

Four police cars were seen in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, at just before 1pm on Wednesday. Picture: Joseph Norton

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Bloaters overcome odds to beat Framlingham on penalties in FA Vase

Seamus Bobby on the ball for Great Yarmouth Town at Framlingham Picture: DEAN WARNER

Government says Norwich, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Lowestoft in frame for up to £25m boosts

Great Yarmouth is in with a chance of getting up to £25m. Picture: Mike Page

Man admits causing serious injury after crash on A47 roundabout

Sean Amon, who appeared before Norwich Crown Court (pictured) was 17 when he was snared by the undercover police operation codenamed Granary. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Norfolk’s most wanted captured hiding in river by police dog after three-hour manhunt

Police Dog Daley. PIC: NS POLICE DOGS TWITTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists