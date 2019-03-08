Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Star of the television show Love Island, Molly-Mae, has rescheduled her appearance at a Norfolk nightclub.

The 20-year-old social media influencer from Manchester, was suppose to be hosting a meet and greet at Ocean Room's Club Fiesta event on Saturday, September 14.

But, managing director of Ocean Room, Kelly Evans, said the 20-year-old had postponed her appearance due to "unforeseen circumstances".

She said: "We can only apologise for any inconvenience caused and apologise to any people who had made plans and stress that the circumstances were out of our control."

Love Island fans will still get an opportunity to meet Molly-Mae as she will return to the venue on Saturday, November 2.

More details of the event are expected to be released in the near future.

On the ITV2 show which involved a group of twentysomethings trying to find love in a villa in Majorca, the 20-year-old finished in second place with professional boxer Tommy Fury.

Anyone with prepaid tickets to the event will be entitled to a free refund or the tickets will transfer to the new date.

For more information visit Ocean Room's Facebook page.

Molly-Mae's agent has been contacted for comment.