Dramatic image shows abandoned moped engulfed in flames in field

PUBLISHED: 11:19 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 14 August 2019

An abandoned moped engulfed in flames in West Caister marshes. Picture: Tony Oakley

An abandoned moped engulfed in flames in West Caister marshes. Picture: Tony Oakley

A dramatic image has shown an abandoned moped engulfed in flames in a wheat field.

Firefighters rushed to West Caister Marshes near Clink Hill at 6.53pm on Tuesday to extinguish the blaze.

The crews from Stalham and Great Yarmouth put the fire out by 7pm using hose reel jets.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police said the cause of the fire is not known.

Residents voiced their concern over the incident after the picture was posted on Facebook.

One resident said: "We are just lucky there was no wind, otherwise it would have just gone on and on."

Another added: "Why are there so many senseless i***** about??"

Councillor for the South Caister ward, Malcolm Bird, said: "I think this is just a one off incident.

"These things happen from time to time but I don't think it is part of a wider problem.

"Crime is not prevalent in Caister."

