More beach huts being looked at for cliff-top spot

PUBLISHED: 10:23 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:23 20 November 2018

Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council is looking to place more beach huts along the clifftop at Scratby Picture: Liz Coates

A parish council is considering adding more beach huts to a scenic cliff-top spot as it looks to new ways to make ends meet.

Some six cabins sit looking out to sea at Scratby where owners pay just £75 a year to rent the land.

Adrian Peck, chairman of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council, said they had taken issue with one of the owners over the dilapidated state of their hut, which had prompted them to review the whole offer.

He said there were once 11, but there could be an opportunity to add more and also increase fees in a cold economic climate which was seeing both county and borough councils cutting back.

The huts command impressive views along the coast and benefit from a nearby walkway down to the beach and toilets, although the steps to the beach are nearing the end of their life and hoping for grant funding to replace them.

Some of the huts have their own electricity.

Meanwhile a string of new beach huts planned for Gorleston have been flying off the drawing board with price tags of close to £20,000 each.

People queued in the dark to be among the first to snap up the timber cabins.

