Bikes seized in police operation to be given back 'over the next few weeks'

PC Andy Hunt with a crop of bikes seized during a crackdown on anti-social cycling Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Cyclists who have had their bikes seized by police will receive "educational inputs" before they can have them back.

Over the last few weeks officers in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have launched targeted patrols across the borough aimed at clamping down on anti-social cycling.

The move was triggered by a spike in complaints, some from bus operator First, about young people taking to two wheels in large numbers and riding head-on into traffic and in bus lanes.

Operation Outlast is being lead by PC Andy Hunt and sees officers deployed to flash-points issuing dispersal notices and taking bikes away.

PC Hunt said: "A number of bikes have been surrendered to police as part of the operation. I will be arranging follow up educational inputs to their owners and return of the bikes over the next few weeks."

The crackdown was launched last month at the top of Regent Road in Great Yarmouth close to McDonalds where young people were pulling stunts in the bus lanes and sometimes paralysing the area, frustrating drivers.

Police have pledged to continue the crackdown on dangerous and anti-social cycling well into the summer.