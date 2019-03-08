Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bikes seized in police operation to be given back 'over the next few weeks'

PUBLISHED: 18:04 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 08 May 2019

PC Andy Hunt with a crop of bikes seized during a crackdown on anti-social cycling Picture: Norfolk Police

PC Andy Hunt with a crop of bikes seized during a crackdown on anti-social cycling Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Cyclists who have had their bikes seized by police will receive "educational inputs" before they can have them back.

Over the last few weeks officers in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have launched targeted patrols across the borough aimed at clamping down on anti-social cycling.

You may also want to watch:

The move was triggered by a spike in complaints, some from bus operator First, about young people taking to two wheels in large numbers and riding head-on into traffic and in bus lanes.

Operation Outlast is being lead by PC Andy Hunt and sees officers deployed to flash-points issuing dispersal notices and taking bikes away.

PC Hunt said: "A number of bikes have been surrendered to police as part of the operation. I will be arranging follow up educational inputs to their owners and return of the bikes over the next few weeks."

The crackdown was launched last month at the top of Regent Road in Great Yarmouth close to McDonalds where young people were pulling stunts in the bus lanes and sometimes paralysing the area, frustrating drivers.

Police have pledged to continue the crackdown on dangerous and anti-social cycling well into the summer.

Related articles

Most Read

Firefighters rescue woman with foot trapped in Market Gates escalator

Firefighters rescued a person whose foot was trapped in an escalator in Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 7). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Placards, protests, and ‘bribe’ fears over Market chips - the Ukip battle bus rolls into Great Yarmouth

Broadcaster Katie Hopkins and Ukip party leader Gerard Batten sample chips on Yarmouth Market as they hit the election trail Picture: Liz Coates

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist re-bailed

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Police seize two bikes in latest crackdown on anti-social cycling

Officers in Great Yarmouth continued their crackdown on anti-social cycling. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

Lifeboat launched to help man who suffered stroke at remote home on the Broads

Hemsby Lifeboat was launched on Monday (May 6) after reports a man had suffered a stroke at a remote property on the Broads. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat.

Most Read

Firefighters rescue woman with foot trapped in Market Gates escalator

Firefighters rescued a person whose foot was trapped in an escalator in Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 7). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Placards, protests, and ‘bribe’ fears over Market chips - the Ukip battle bus rolls into Great Yarmouth

Broadcaster Katie Hopkins and Ukip party leader Gerard Batten sample chips on Yarmouth Market as they hit the election trail Picture: Liz Coates

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist re-bailed

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Police seize two bikes in latest crackdown on anti-social cycling

Officers in Great Yarmouth continued their crackdown on anti-social cycling. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

Lifeboat launched to help man who suffered stroke at remote home on the Broads

Hemsby Lifeboat was launched on Monday (May 6) after reports a man had suffered a stroke at a remote property on the Broads. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Hand grenade found in woodland picnic area

The bomb squad was called to Fritton woods after a hand grenade triggered an alert Photo: Nick Butcher

WATCH: Pioneering £500,000 water project aims to tip the ecological balance in the Broads

A £500,000 project aiming to restore clear water to Ranworth Broad will begin this summer. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bikes seized in police operation to be given back ‘over the next few weeks’

PC Andy Hunt with a crop of bikes seized during a crackdown on anti-social cycling Picture: Norfolk Police

Residents delight as ‘village hero’ wins huge majority of votes at local elections

Adrian Thompson, 54, stood as an independent candidate in the Fleggburgh ward for the local election in Great Yarmouth and won by a majority of 899 votes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Crackdown on nuisance bike-riding will run through summer, police say

Great Yarmouth police have said a clampdown on reckless bike-riding will run through the summer. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists