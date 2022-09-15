Streetlights to double as EV charging points across Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is looking to expand the number of EV charging points across the borough with more bays in car parks and on-street sockets in streetlights. - Credit: CAPCA

Streetlights could be adapted to charge electric cars in residential areas across the borough of Great Yarmouth.

Currently Great Yarmouth Borough Council has 17 EV charging points at nine locations, all in council-run car parks in Yarmouth, bar one in Gorleston high street.

The one at Fuller's Hill is described as "rapid" meaning it is able to deliver a full charge in as little as 20 minutes. All the others are "fast", taking three to four hours.

A report to the council's environment committee details plans to roll out more charging points for vehicles, and boats, in a two-pronged mission focussing on the coast and Norfolk Broads.

It is billed as part of a green tourism push, with a second drive to give locals in residential areas more opportunities to plug in.

The report says a funding application to the Government's pilot LEVI (Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) project which would have included Great Yarmouth, the yacht station, Winterton, Hemsby and Martham was unsuccessful, but is still being explored through OZEV (The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles).

Meanwhile, funding for other car park locations is being pursued.

Another "exciting" project working with Norfolk County Council is looking at adapting streetlights to create charging points in residential areas.

The columns, the report states, normally have a larger electricity supply that the street light actually needs.

Power from a street light can work at 5kW - enough to charge a 60kW battery overnight, or to top-up following an average daily commute in just over an hour.

Sockets could also be installed on pay and display machines.

Once areas were identified they could be ready for use by the end of the year.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council launching the second phase of its rollout of electric car charging points for the borough in 2021. Pictured are Terry Mohammed CEO of BMM Energy Solutions, Lee Feihn operations director at EV DOT and Penny Carpenter vice chairman of the environment committee. - Credit: GYBC

According to the report the technology would meet a growing need and benefit residential areas across Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Caister where there is no, or very limited, home charging capability.

The report says the areas selected would be a good test and provide ongoing intelligence regarding use and need from residents and visitors, which are likely to change over the coming years.

The committee meeting had been due to take place on September 13 but has been rescheduled to September 21 at 6.30pm in the council chamber following the death of the Queen.