Twelve more homes approved for former school site

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 08 August 2019

A developer plans to build 125 houses on a former Gorleston school site. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Councillors have approved plans to build 12 more homes on the site of a former school despite objections from residents about the loss of green space.

The site of a proposed development of 125 houses in Gorleston. Photo: Google Maps.The site of a proposed development of 125 houses in Gorleston. Photo: Google Maps.

The plans are part of a larger development at the former Claydon School site in Gorleston, where the developer Badger Homes will construct in total 125 houses.

The school closed in 1990 and was pulled down in 2001.

Since then the site, the size of five football pitches, has been the scene of several attempts to build on it, and in 2016 planning permission was granted to build 113 houses.

The proposal includes the provision of more than 5000 square metres of open space.

The development site is in Claydon ward, an area classified as having one of the lowest amount of available areas for open space and children's play in the borough.

There were 19 objections to the application, with some residents arguing 125 houses was too many.

