Search

Advanced search

Big rise in number of Norfolk schools reporting racism, homophobia and disability prejudice - is Brexit to blame?

PUBLISHED: 10:21 06 December 2018

Dozens more schools in Norfolk reported incidents of discrimination to the county council in 2017-18 than the previous year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dozens more schools in Norfolk reported incidents of discrimination to the county council in 2017-18 than the previous year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The number of Norfolk schools reporting prejudice including racism and homophobia has increased, it can today be revealed - and Brexit is thought to be among the reasons.

Nick O'Brien, education lead for Norwich Pride Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNick O'Brien, education lead for Norwich Pride Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Data obtained under the freedom of information act have revealed 149 of the county’s schools, academies and education settings reported incidents of prejudice in the 2017-18 school year.

This figure is almost a 50pc increase on the previous year and the highest since County Hall started recording these figures by academic year, in 2015-16.

However, while the number of schools reporting incidents relating to race, religious beliefs, sexual orientation and disability increased, the number of overall incidents slightly fell, from 378 reported in 2016-17, to 335 reported in 2017-18.

Nick O’Brien, assistant headteacher at Neatherd High School in Dereham, said divisions in the political world were largely to blame.

He said: “I think generally young people are much more tolerant than their parents and grandparents were, however, they are a reflection of society as a whole. We need to look at ourselves as well as our children.

“There is a lot of division in society at the moment, issues such as Brexit and immigration are constantly in the news, so it is no surprise to see an increase.”

Mr O’Brien, who is also education lead for Norwich Pride, said the most effective way of addressing this is through educating youngsters about its impact and better promoting empathy and ethics in schools.

He added: “I’m really passionate about the idea of schools being better equipped to teach about these issues.

“No school would have just one lesson on algebra to get students ready for exams, but often the issue of discrimination will just be a single lesson or assembly then not touched again. There needs to be a far more repetitive approach.

“My experience has generally been positive, however you do get isolated incidents which need to be dealt with.”

Since 2015, the county council has expanded the type of prejudicial incidents it keeps record of.

Previously, it had kept record of incidents surrounding race, however for the past three years this has been expanded to include those around any of the characteristics protected by the Equality Act of 2010. These include religious belief, sexual orientation and disabilities.

Behind the figures

Norfolk County Council began collecting data for incidents of discrimination by academic year in 2015-16.

Previously, its reporting period was between March and April. In the run-up to tying the statistics with school years, figures for 2014-15 only analysed between April 2015 and the end of the summer term.

While County Hall strongly encourages schools to provide data, there is no legal requirement to do so, meaning the 149 that did respond may not have been the only to experience incidents.

Previously, schools were encouraged to report incidents on an ongoing basis, however, as of 2017-18, they were asked to complete an annual return.

The figures provided were as follows:

2013-14 (March to April): 261 incidents across 82 schools

2014-15 (April until end of term) 72 incidents across 47 schools

2015-16 (academic year): 226 incidents across 83 schools

2016-17 (academic year): 378 incidents across 101 schools

2017-18 (academic year): 336 incidents across 149 schools

National attention

The issue of discrimination in schools was thrust into the national spotlight in recent weeks, following an incident at Almondbury Community School, near Huddersfield.

A video was widely shared online of a playground altercation between two students in the Yorkshire town, one of which was a Syrian refugee.

The footage showed one boy pulling another to the ground before pouring water in his mouth.

Following the incident, a 16-year-old boy has been issued with a summons in connection with the incident, which happened on October 25, and is due to appear at Leeds Youth Court.

After the video circulated on social media, a fundraising page was set up to support the Syrian boy’s family, which raised more than £100,000.

It also saw home secretary Sajid Javid reveal he had been targeted by bullies while he attended school, telling BBC Radio 4, the incident had brought memories flooding back for him.

Other News

Big rise in number of Norfolk schools reporting racism, homophobia and disability prejudice - is Brexit to blame?

5 minutes ago David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Dozens more schools in Norfolk reported incidents of discrimination to the county council in 2017-18 than the previous year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of Norfolk schools reporting prejudice including racism and homophobia has increased, it can today be revealed - and Brexit is thought to be among the reasons.

Water flumes, splash zone, climbing wall, and spa – council sets out its vision for new £26m complex

08:58 Liz Coates
Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk’s biggest resort is poised for a new £26m water and leisure complex tipped as a “once in a generation” investment.

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

08:02 Joseph Norton
The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

A parent who was “frightening” children by wearing a face mask outside of a Norfolk secondary school has been captured having a heated argument with a police officer after he refused to remove it.

Nearly 600 more people died in Norfolk during winter as number of excess winter deaths soars

06:59 Taz Ali
In Norfolk, there were around 590 more deaths during the winter of 2016/17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The number of additional deaths during winter almost doubled last year compared to the previous year across the UK, as the colder months took their toll on the elderly and infirm.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Mon, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

08:02 Joseph Norton
The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

A parent who was “frightening” children by wearing a face mask outside of a Norfolk secondary school has been captured having a heated argument with a police officer after he refused to remove it.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video Former Fatso’s restaurant reveals its £350,000 transformation

Yesterday, 07:03 Liz Coates
The official opening of the restored 18th century building on King Street, the building was formerly Fatsos restaurant, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

A former American diner’s £350,000 transformation could help to improve the reputation of one of Great Yarmouth’s main urban thoroughfares.

Read more

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Mon, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Yesterday, 07:09 Joseph Norton
Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Christmas has come early for a lucky taxi driver who won £54,000 at a Norfolk casino.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy