More palm oil found on beaches after warning to dog owners

PUBLISHED: 14:39 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 18 May 2019

More palm oil has been found on the region's beaches - this time between Hemsby and Scratby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

More palm oil has been found on the region's beaches - this time between Hemsby and Scratby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

Several bags have been filled as attempts are made to clear palm oil from the region's coastline.

More palm oil has been found on the region's beaches - this time between Hemsby and Scratby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

Members of the public reported finding masses of the substance - which is poisonous to dogs - on the beach between Hemsby and Scratby this morning, filling dozens of bin bags in the process.

Yesterday (Mat 17) local residents came away from Caister with a number of brimming bags having scoured the beach from the lifeboat shed to Braddock Road area.

Their find prompted a warning from Great Yarmouth Borough Council, who urged dog owners to keep pets on short leads if they decide to walk near the sea.

The council's vice-chairman, Keith Wood, said he hoped to arrange a beach clean-up, while Caister Parish Council has asked the public to report sightings of palm oil by calling 01493 846478.

Earlier this month palm oil was spotted between Happisburgh and Walcott, and deposits were found on beaches across Norfolk and Suffolk last year.

