More than 1,000 kids visited Bradwell Halloween display
- Credit: James Weeds
More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters lined the street outside a home in the village of Bradwell, near Gorleston, to attend a special Halloween display.
On Monday Neil Potter and his family worked tirelessly throughout the day installing their accumulated spooky figures and props.
The Potter family greeted more than 1,200 trick-or-treaters, handed out more than 1,000 packets of sweets and posed for photos with hundreds of parents and children outside their home on El Alamein Way.
"It was a marvellous night," Mr Potter, 61, said.
"It was certainly a busy one, but everyone was well-behaved. We have had such a good time, and we are so thankful to those who donated to East Anglia's Children's Hospices at the event."
The night ended somewhat prematurely at 9.30pm when the weather took a turn for the worst.
"Fortunately, most trick-or-treaters had gone by then," Mr Potter said.
"But it was a mad dash to get all the props inside."
For more information, visit "Pottershalloween" on Facebook.