Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

More than 1,000 kids visited Bradwell Halloween display

James Weeds

Published: 5:43 PM November 1, 2022
Crowds gathered on the El Alamein Way Halloween display.

More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters visited the Potter Family home in Bradwell to check out their Halloween display. - Credit: James Weeds

More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters lined the street outside a home in the village of Bradwell, near Gorleston, to attend a special Halloween display.

On Monday Neil Potter and his family worked tirelessly throughout the day installing their accumulated spooky figures and props.

Crowds gathered on the El Alamein Way Halloween display.

The Potter Family were dressed in costume handing out packets of sweets and collecting donations for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. - Credit: James Weeds

The Potter family greeted more than 1,200 trick-or-treaters, handed out more than 1,000 packets of sweets and posed for photos with hundreds of parents and children outside their home on El Alamein Way.

"It was a marvellous night," Mr Potter, 61, said.

"It was certainly a busy one, but everyone was well-behaved. We have had such a good time, and we are so thankful to those who donated to East Anglia's Children's Hospices at the event."

The night ended somewhat prematurely at 9.30pm when the weather took a turn for the worst.

"Fortunately, most trick-or-treaters had gone by then," Mr Potter said.

"But it was a mad dash to get all the props inside."

Crowds gathered on the El Alamein Way Halloween display.

Dozens of people outside the Potter family residence on El Alamein Way, Bradwell for Halloween. - Credit: James Weeds

For more information, visit "Pottershalloween" on Facebook.



