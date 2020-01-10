Search

Advanced search

More than £1000 raised for couple in week after house ravaged by fire

PUBLISHED: 16:13 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 10 January 2020

10 fire crews attended the scene of the fire after smoke was seen rising from the cottage at 8.30pm Photos: Matthew Nixon

10 fire crews attended the scene of the fire after smoke was seen rising from the cottage at 8.30pm Photos: Matthew Nixon

Archant

More than £1,000 has been raised for an elderly couple after their thatched house was ravaged by a fire.

The cottage pictured in 2012. Photo: Google MapsThe cottage pictured in 2012. Photo: Google Maps

A cottage on The Street in Halvergate, near Great Yarmouth, burst into flames shortly after 8.30pm on New Year's Day and it saw an elderly man taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after attempting to put out the fire himself.

Neighbours have jumped to the support of the couple by creating a crowdfunding campaign that has already raised more than £1,000.

"It was the only way I could think of to help," said Louise Brown, 46, who started the campaign.

You may also want to watch:

"There was nothing I could do physically, and I thought what would I like to receive if it was me or my parents, because I knew the tenants were elderly."

So far £1,137 has been raised through 76 donations.

Mrs Brown added: "The goal started as £200 and it's already there. I had to keep putting the target up. The family are delighted with everyone's response and the community spirit.

"However, that will literally only buy clothes and hire a couple of skips. I know times are tight just after Christmas and everyone is in a bit of a pinch but every tiny little bit helps, even a pound here or there."

Fire crews successfuly prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring cottages made of the same thatched roofing. Photos: Matthew NixonFire crews successfuly prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring cottages made of the same thatched roofing. Photos: Matthew Nixon

You can donate to the crowdfunder by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/halvergatevillagersaid.

Most Read

Ten things that have changed in Great Yarmouth in the last decade

Great Yarmouth 10 year challenge. Picture: Google Streetview

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

The full cost of propping up Winter Gardens revealed

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Costa to open 24-hour cafe in Great Yarmouth

A Costa cafe in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

Most Read

Ten things that have changed in Great Yarmouth in the last decade

Great Yarmouth 10 year challenge. Picture: Google Streetview

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

The full cost of propping up Winter Gardens revealed

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Costa to open 24-hour cafe in Great Yarmouth

A Costa cafe in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

How much will your bus ticket cost?

The number 25 First bus at Castle Meadow, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Driver crashed car and fled scene then tried to claim vehicle was stolen

26-year-old Jake Tomkinson has been sentenced to 16 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 28 months following an incident in Great Yarmouth in July last year. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More than £1000 raised for couple in week after house ravaged by fire

10 fire crews attended the scene of the fire after smoke was seen rising from the cottage at 8.30pm Photos: Matthew Nixon

Riverside hotel and business up for sale for £1.1m

The Sutton Staithe Hotel is up for sale for £1.1m. Picture: The Sutton Staithe Hotel

Hundreds of jobs available at recruitment event

A woman looking into the window of a job centre, as a jobs fair is held in Great Yarmouth next week. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists