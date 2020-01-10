More than £1000 raised for couple in week after house ravaged by fire

10 fire crews attended the scene of the fire after smoke was seen rising from the cottage at 8.30pm Photos: Matthew Nixon Archant

More than £1,000 has been raised for an elderly couple after their thatched house was ravaged by a fire.

The cottage pictured in 2012. Photo: Google Maps The cottage pictured in 2012. Photo: Google Maps

A cottage on The Street in Halvergate, near Great Yarmouth, burst into flames shortly after 8.30pm on New Year's Day and it saw an elderly man taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after attempting to put out the fire himself.

Neighbours have jumped to the support of the couple by creating a crowdfunding campaign that has already raised more than £1,000.

"It was the only way I could think of to help," said Louise Brown, 46, who started the campaign.

"There was nothing I could do physically, and I thought what would I like to receive if it was me or my parents, because I knew the tenants were elderly."

So far £1,137 has been raised through 76 donations.

Mrs Brown added: "The goal started as £200 and it's already there. I had to keep putting the target up. The family are delighted with everyone's response and the community spirit.

"However, that will literally only buy clothes and hire a couple of skips. I know times are tight just after Christmas and everyone is in a bit of a pinch but every tiny little bit helps, even a pound here or there."

Fire crews successfuly prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring cottages made of the same thatched roofing. Photos: Matthew Nixon Fire crews successfuly prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring cottages made of the same thatched roofing. Photos: Matthew Nixon

You can donate to the crowdfunder by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/halvergatevillagersaid.