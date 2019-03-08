'Cheap pints and good spirits' - The pub with a 9am happy hour

Mick, 72, visits Uptown Bar in Great Yarmouth every morning to take advantage of the happy hour. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

It's just gone nine o'clock on a Friday morning. Most people have poured themselves a coffee at work as they try to get through the last day of the week.

Uptown Bar in King Street has a happy hour from 9am to 11am every day. Picture: Joseph Norton Uptown Bar in King Street has a happy hour from 9am to 11am every day. Picture: Joseph Norton

At Uptown Bar in Great Yarmouth, however, it's happy hour - the music is on and the pints are flowing.

Mick, who didn't want to give his surname, is one of the punters who takes full advantage of the £1.90 pints of lager.

"I love the atmosphere in here and it's great to catch up with my mates," he said.

"The pints are cheap and everyone is in good spirits."

Ray Whiting, 64, comes to the pub in the morning because he doesn't feel safe in the town later on in the afternoon. Picture: Joseph Norton Ray Whiting, 64, comes to the pub in the morning because he doesn't feel safe in the town later on in the afternoon. Picture: Joseph Norton

The 72-year-old spends three to four hours at the pub in King Street every day before he walks home.

He has followed this routine for 20 years.

He said: "I don't feel safe coming into the town any later.

"There are too many yobs on the streets and who knows what might happen.

Uptown Bar in King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Uptown Bar in King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

"It's nice to come to the pub early when it's quiet and leave before it gets too busy."

Uptown Bar has a happy hour from 9am to 11am seven days a week, where you can get a pint of Fosters or John Smith's for £1.90.

After 11am the prices increase to £2.50 and £2.70 respectively.

A number of other pubs in the town centre offer a similar discounted rate in the morning.

Jade Bullent, 26, has worked at Uptown Bar for nine months.

She said: "Everyone knows each other in here and they just have a laugh.

"There's no trouble.

"Most of them come in for a few hours and then go home because King Street isn't as safe as it once was."

Miss Bullent said around 20 regulars visit the pub during happy hour but the evening shift still remains the busiest.

Ray Whiting, 64, also makes the most of Uptown Bar's happy hour.

"I'll usually pop in for a few drinks in the morning or early afternoon and then head home," Mr Whiting said.

"It's not safe for someone like me who has health problems to come to the pub in the evening.

"I really like the atmosphere here and coming to the pub gets me out the house."

The 64-year-old who is a retired chef goes home to read a newspaper and watch television.