Kitchen island and garden stables: the most expensive house in the Great Yarmouth area in 2018 revealed
PUBLISHED: 15:14 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 12 February 2019
A 17th century farmhouse and a seafront home top the list of the most expensive houses sold last year in the Great Yarmouth area.
Using the latest figures from the Land Registry, this newspaper has compiled a list of the 10 costliest properties purchased in 2018.
At the top of the list was Castle House on Church Road in Burgh Castle, sold in April for £810,000.
The 17th century farmhouse has five bedrooms, five acres of grounds and four paddocks for stabling horses.
Second on the list was Bradwell Hall Farm on Market Road in Bradwell sold for £785,000.
Fine and Country, an estate agent with an office in Beccles, said the third most expensive property, a six-bedroom house, was designed by its previous owners and built in 2015.
It was bought for £750,000.
Other properties on the list include another house on Marine Parade and two old farmhouses in Catfield.
The full top ten is:
• Castle House, Church Road, Burgh Castle - £810,000
• Bradwell Hall Farm, Market Road, Bradwell - £785,000
• 69A, Marine Parade, Gorleston - £750,000
• High View, Church Walk, Bradwell - £740,000
• 4 Grange Farm Close, Filby - £700,000
• Old Hastings, Wood Street, Catfield - £700,000
• 43 Marine Parade, Gorleston - £680,000
• Tally House, Hall Road, Hopton - £675,000
• Plumsgate House, Wood Street, Catfield - £625,000
• Black Mill Farm, Berney Arms - £600,000