Search

Advanced search

'It made me feel like Amy's death was not important' - Mum's upset over inquest blunder

PUBLISHED: 17:15 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 04 September 2019

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tipple a Kopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tipple a Kopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Michelle Whitmore

A heartbroken mother has shared her upset after the inquest ruling into her daughter's death went ahead without her.

Amy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died Picture: Michelle WhitmoreAmy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Michelle Whitmore said she felt robbed of an element of closure when the first she knew of the coroner's ruling was when her mother told her it had been published.

The 45-year-old from Great Yarmouth said although she had received an apology over the phone for the "miscommunication" she was keen that no other family should be excluded from the process which determined how their loved-one died.

Mrs Whitmore said she was at a loss to understand why she was not notified.

Previously the coroner had been unable to rule in her daughter Amy's case because she was waiting for a serious incident report.

"We were told it might only take five minutes but we said we wanted to be there," Mrs Whitmore said.

"I even said to my husband I was a bit worried because we had not heard from them and I was going to chase it up on the Friday.

"When I read it in the paper I contacted the coroner's office and I was not happy at all.

"I felt angry and disgusted.

"It made me feel like Amy's death was not important.

"We should have been there.

"For some people it might not have made much of a difference, but for us as a family it has.

"We cannot turn back what has happened.

"But this cannot happen again to another family. I felt they had let her down."

Miss Whitmore, who had lived in Great Yarmouth, died at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) on March 25 following several days of treatment in an intensive care unit.

The 28-year-old was found unresponsive at home having taken an overdose.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court (NCC) found she struggled from unspecified bipolar affective disorder, personality disorder and was known to mental health services.

Area Coroner Yvonne Blake determined that Miss Whitmore died of misadventure following a serious incident report from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The coroners office declined to comment and said it would liaise with Mrs Whitmore directly.

Most Read

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

All you need to know about Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2019

Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2018. Picture: James Bass Photography

‘It’s a hidden gem’ - Transformed leisure venue will bring new going-out option to town centre

Bradley Fish at the former Conservative Club in Great Yarmouth. He is in the process of transforming it into a sports and social hub making use of the sprung dance floor and space for karaoke party rooms serving street food and specialist gins Picture: Archant

S Club 7 stars set to perform in Norfolk club

S Club 7 Credit: Rebecca Naden - PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

All you need to know about Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2019

Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2018. Picture: James Bass Photography

‘It’s a hidden gem’ - Transformed leisure venue will bring new going-out option to town centre

Bradley Fish at the former Conservative Club in Great Yarmouth. He is in the process of transforming it into a sports and social hub making use of the sprung dance floor and space for karaoke party rooms serving street food and specialist gins Picture: Archant

S Club 7 stars set to perform in Norfolk club

S Club 7 Credit: Rebecca Naden - PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘It made me feel like Amy’s death was not important’ - Mum’s upset over inquest blunder

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tipple a Kopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Man wins £15k car after hitting hole-in-one at charity golf day

Joey Basey, 61, from Great Yarmouth, won a Mazda 2 Skyactiv after he hit a hole-in-one at the Macmillan charity golf day at Great Yarmouth & Caister Golf Club. Picture: Joey Basey

Police called to incident in town centre

Four police cars were seen in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, at just before 1pm on Wednesday. Picture: Joseph Norton

Appeal for volunteer seal wardens as breeding season looms

Visiting the seals is a popular Norfolk winter pastime. Here a baby seal pup at Horsey. Picture: James Bass

Formerly feral cat still waiting for home after months at rescue centre

Art needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists