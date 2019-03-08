'It made me feel like Amy's death was not important' - Mum's upset over inquest blunder

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tipple a Kopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore Michelle Whitmore

A heartbroken mother has shared her upset after the inquest ruling into her daughter's death went ahead without her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died Picture: Michelle Whitmore Amy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Michelle Whitmore said she felt robbed of an element of closure when the first she knew of the coroner's ruling was when her mother told her it had been published.

The 45-year-old from Great Yarmouth said although she had received an apology over the phone for the "miscommunication" she was keen that no other family should be excluded from the process which determined how their loved-one died.

Mrs Whitmore said she was at a loss to understand why she was not notified.

Previously the coroner had been unable to rule in her daughter Amy's case because she was waiting for a serious incident report.

"We were told it might only take five minutes but we said we wanted to be there," Mrs Whitmore said.

"I even said to my husband I was a bit worried because we had not heard from them and I was going to chase it up on the Friday.

"When I read it in the paper I contacted the coroner's office and I was not happy at all.

"I felt angry and disgusted.

"It made me feel like Amy's death was not important.

"We should have been there.

"For some people it might not have made much of a difference, but for us as a family it has.

"We cannot turn back what has happened.

"But this cannot happen again to another family. I felt they had let her down."

Miss Whitmore, who had lived in Great Yarmouth, died at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) on March 25 following several days of treatment in an intensive care unit.

The 28-year-old was found unresponsive at home having taken an overdose.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court (NCC) found she struggled from unspecified bipolar affective disorder, personality disorder and was known to mental health services.

Area Coroner Yvonne Blake determined that Miss Whitmore died of misadventure following a serious incident report from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The coroners office declined to comment and said it would liaise with Mrs Whitmore directly.