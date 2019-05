Mother with provisional driving licence stopped by police on school run

A mum who was on the way to pick her children up from school was stopped by police for only having a provisional driving licence.

Mother on her way to do the school run. Turns out she only had a provisional licence. #s165 #721 #85 pic.twitter.com/jCSbYPLEVe — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) May 16, 2019

Officers stopped the woman in Great Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon.

A tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Mother on her way to do the school run.

"Turns out she only had a provisional licence."

