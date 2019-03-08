Video

Watch: Lifeboat rescues motor cruiser in difficulty off Norfolk coast

Caister Lifeboat rescued a stricken motor cruiser off the coast of Winterton in Norfolk on Thursday (May 2). Picture: Caister Lifeboat. Archant

A lifeboat rescued a motor cruiser that was in difficulty off the Norfolk coast.

Caister Lifeboat was paged on Thursday morning (May 2) by HM Coastguard to reports of a motor cruiser with steering problems off Winterton.

Guy Gibson, 52, the lifeboat's assistant coxswain, said that a piece of rope had got entangled in the propeller and the boat had lost steering and propulsion.

The vessel, named Osprey, had one person, a man in his 20s, on board.

It was towed back to Great Yarmouth harbour by the all-weather lifeboat Bernard Matthews II.

Coxwain Paul Williams was assisted by Mr Gibson, Laurence Billington and Tommy Williams, who boarded to cruiser to ensure safe towing.

The lifeboat had been launched within eight minutes of the emergency pager report.

Tractor driver was Zane Billington and beach crew included Jon Ringwood and Jack Atkinson.

The rope was disentangled from the propeller the boat was good to go again, Mr Gibson said.

