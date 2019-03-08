Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch: Lifeboat rescues motor cruiser in difficulty off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 10:51 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 03 May 2019

Caister Lifeboat rescued a stricken motor cruiser off the coast of Winterton in Norfolk on Thursday (May 2). Picture: Caister Lifeboat.

Caister Lifeboat rescued a stricken motor cruiser off the coast of Winterton in Norfolk on Thursday (May 2). Picture: Caister Lifeboat.

Archant

A lifeboat rescued a motor cruiser that was in difficulty off the Norfolk coast.

Caister Lifeboat rescued a stricken motor cruiser off the coast of Winterton in Norfolk on Thursday (May 2). Picture: Caister Lifeboat.Caister Lifeboat rescued a stricken motor cruiser off the coast of Winterton in Norfolk on Thursday (May 2). Picture: Caister Lifeboat.

Caister Lifeboat was paged on Thursday morning (May 2) by HM Coastguard to reports of a motor cruiser with steering problems off Winterton.

Guy Gibson, 52, the lifeboat's assistant coxswain, said that a piece of rope had got entangled in the propeller and the boat had lost steering and propulsion.

The vessel, named Osprey, had one person, a man in his 20s, on board.

It was towed back to Great Yarmouth harbour by the all-weather lifeboat Bernard Matthews II.

Coxwain Paul Williams was assisted by Mr Gibson, Laurence Billington and Tommy Williams, who boarded to cruiser to ensure safe towing.

The lifeboat had been launched within eight minutes of the emergency pager report.

Tractor driver was Zane Billington and beach crew included Jon Ringwood and Jack Atkinson.

The rope was disentangled from the propeller the boat was good to go again, Mr Gibson said.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Gorleston woman who co-wrote song for American star has not seen a penny

Gorleston woman Pamela Kimberlin, aka Pamela Parkins, 80, co-wrote a song for American music legend Frankie Laine but has not been credited or received any money.Picture: Jean Eccleston.

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Most Read

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Gorleston woman who co-wrote song for American star has not seen a penny

Gorleston woman Pamela Kimberlin, aka Pamela Parkins, 80, co-wrote a song for American music legend Frankie Laine but has not been credited or received any money.Picture: Jean Eccleston.

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town relegated as final day results go against them

Great Yarmouth joint managers, Martyn Sinclair, left, and Adam Mason Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Watch: Lifeboat rescues motor cruiser in difficulty off Norfolk coast

Caister Lifeboat rescued a stricken motor cruiser off the coast of Winterton in Norfolk on Thursday (May 2). Picture: Caister Lifeboat.

Great Yarmouth Road Runners well represented at London Marathon

Great Yarmouth Road Runners athletes with their medals at the London Marathon Picture: CLUB

Two opponents see red as Gorleston are beaten in final game of season

Aarron Taylor concedes an early penalty in Gorleston's final match of the season against FC Clacton Picture: DAVID HARDY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists