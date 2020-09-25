Motorbike and car collide at busy coastal roundabout
PUBLISHED: 14:45 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 25 September 2020
©Coypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn
A collision between a car and a motorcycle caused tailbacks at a busy roundabout.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called to Harfrey’s roundabout on the A47 at Great Yarmouth on Thursday, September 24 at around 4.20pm following reports of a road traffic collision between a motorbike and a VW car.
The man riding a motorbike suffered minor injuries and an ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended the scene of the accident.
According to the ambulance service, a male patient was assessed at the time, but was not taken to hospital.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.