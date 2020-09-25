Motorbike and car collide at busy coastal roundabout

A collision between a car and a motorcycle caused tailbacks at a busy roundabout.

Police were called to Harfrey’s roundabout on the A47 at Great Yarmouth on Thursday, September 24 at around 4.20pm following reports of a road traffic collision between a motorbike and a VW car.

The man riding a motorbike suffered minor injuries and an ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended the scene of the accident.

According to the ambulance service, a male patient was assessed at the time, but was not taken to hospital.