Motorists facing delays after Gorleston crash

PUBLISHED: 09:25 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 25 March 2019

The A47 heading toward Great Yarmouth.

Archant

Motorists travelling to Great Yarmouth are facing delays after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Gorleston.

Norfolk police were called at 8.25am this morning (March 25) to reports that a motorcycle had crashed into a broken-down car on the A47 near Victoria Road in Gorleston.

The A47 Gorleston by-pass northbound, heading toward Great Yarmouth, has been closed and traffic is being diverted up Gorleston High Street.

Police are still at the scene.

More to follow.

