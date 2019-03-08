Motorists facing delays after Gorleston crash
PUBLISHED: 09:25 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 25 March 2019
Archant
Motorists travelling to Great Yarmouth are facing delays after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Gorleston.
Norfolk police were called at 8.25am this morning (March 25) to reports that a motorcycle had crashed into a broken-down car on the A47 near Victoria Road in Gorleston.
The A47 Gorleston by-pass northbound, heading toward Great Yarmouth, has been closed and traffic is being diverted up Gorleston High Street.
Police are still at the scene.
More to follow.
Check our live traffic map for updates.
