Motorcyclist remains in 'serious' condition following crash

Emergency services at the scene on Bridewell Lane in Acle. - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist remains in hospital with "serious" injuries following a crash on Saturday.

The rider, a man in his 50s, crashed into Tyre Pros in Bridewell Lane, Acle shortly after 11am on May 28.

A fleet of emergency vehicles, including the air ambulance, rushed to the scene and police told motorists to avoid the area.

The East of England Ambulance Trust said it was alerted at 11.11am.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, operations manager, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

The motorcyclist was then transported by land to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where his condition remains "serious".

Tyre Pros said it was open at the time of the collision and sustained "a fair bit of damage", but was able to continue trading.

A worker at the shop said it was open on Monday (May 30) offering a limited service.