Driver using phone stopped by police
PUBLISHED: 15:04 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 26 May 2019
Archant
A motorist was stopped for using a phone while driving.
Norfolk Special Constabulary tweeted on Sunday (May 26) that officers in Great Yarmouth stopped a driver who had been using a phone.
An inspection of the car then showed that every wheel was secured with only four, instead of five, nuts, police said.
The driver was reported.
Police in Great Yarmouth stopped a motorist who had been using a phone while driving. Photo: Norfolk Special Constabulary.
