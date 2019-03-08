Search

Driver using phone stopped by police

PUBLISHED: 15:04 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 26 May 2019

Police in Great Yarmouth stopped a motorist who had been using a phone while driving. Photo: Norfolk Special Constabulary.

A motorist was stopped for using a phone while driving.

Norfolk Special Constabulary tweeted on Sunday (May 26) that officers in Great Yarmouth stopped a driver who had been using a phone.

An inspection of the car then showed that every wheel was secured with only four, instead of five, nuts, police said.

The driver was reported.

