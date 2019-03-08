Driver using phone stopped by police

Police in Great Yarmouth stopped a motorist who had been using a phone while driving. Photo: Norfolk Special Constabulary. Archant

A motorist was stopped for using a phone while driving.

Driver stopped in Gt Yarmouth for using phone whilst driving. #Fatal4 #BePhoneSmart Upon inspecting vehicle every wheel only had 4 nuts in place. #Reported #RoadSafety 7007/142 #RCRT pic.twitter.com/WVCYkOvuvT — Norfolk Special Constabulary (@NorfolkSpecials) May 26, 2019

Norfolk Special Constabulary tweeted on Sunday (May 26) that officers in Great Yarmouth stopped a driver who had been using a phone.

An inspection of the car then showed that every wheel was secured with only four, instead of five, nuts, police said.

The driver was reported.

