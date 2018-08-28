Motorists warned to brace themselves for delays on A149 due to roadworks costing £235,000

Delays are expected on the A149, High Road, Repps with Bastwick due to roadworks. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Motorists are being warned to brace themselves for two weeks of delays on the A149 due to roadworks costing £235,000 being carried out.

Norfolk County Council will begin work on the A149 High Road, Repps with Bastwick on Wednesday, January 9.

The major carriageway resurfacing works will take two weeks to complete subject to weather conditions.

Traffic will be controlled using temporary signals with a convoy system in place during normal working hours from 9am to 5pm.

The roadworks will extend from Potter Heigham river bridge southwards to the B1152 junction.

A fully signed diversion will be in place with the Causeway remaining closed while the works are completed.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the works will be maintained.

Work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works are carried out.