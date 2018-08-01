“An absolute disgrace” - Huge pile of waste fly-tipped in Great Yarmouth

Published: 11:31 AM August 1, 2018 Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020

Tonnes of waste have been found dumped in a large heap in Great Yarmouth.

Councillor Carl Annison, of the Bradwell South and Hopton Ward, found the mound on Sunday morning in Beacon Park, near the entrance to Proserv.

Mr Annison, who is on the environment committee, then reported it to the chairman, councillor Carl Smith.

Mr Annison said: “There was about 30 tonnes of it I suppose. It was very high, the pile was a lot higher than I was when I was stood there.

“It’s an absolute disgrace. It will be cleared up fairly quickly but at a very high cost, a few thousand pounds I would think.

“This waste appears to have come from a transfer station and its been sorted and screened and chopped up, ready to go to a landfill site of some description. So whether a vehicle from a waste transfer site had been stolen and they’ve emptied it there, I don’t know, but that’s being looked into.

“I am in the building trade myself and I do like to tell people that if they are having any work done, they have to make sure that if anyone is carrying waste away that they have a waste carriers licence.

“People need to deal with their waste correctly and there’s no excuse for flytipping anywhere.

“There’s only two entrances to where that’s been tipped and there’s CCTV about so hopefully they will end up in court.”

On July 18, CCTV captured the moment a man dumped a fridge in an alleyway near Beaconsfield Road.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “This large-scale fly-tip appears to be processed waste: it has been shredded and this is often done where it is destined for refuse derived fuel.

“The scale and the fact it has been processed would suggest that this is not the typical white van man, more likely originating from a larger scale rogue waste operator.

“It is not clear why it has been processed and subsequently dumped, as normally this type of processing is done at the point of disposal. Our environmental rangers are sifting the waste for any evidence leading to the identity of the offender(s) and would like to hear from anyone who might have information that might help bring a prosecution.”

Environmental crimes in the borough can be reported on the Report IT GY App or by calling 01493 846478.