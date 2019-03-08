Moving forward with cancer: Great Yarmouth event aims to provide guidance

Karen Flores, a nurse with nearly 40 years' experience, is organising an event in Great Yarmouth to help people affected by cancer plan their future. Archant

A special event aimed at inspiring local people with cancer to plan their lives for the future will take place next month in Great Yarmouth.

The Moving Forward with Cancer event takes place on Monday, April 15, at the Star Hotel.

It will offer people who have been affected by cancer the chance to receive advice about health and wellbeing.

There will be presentations from local healthcare leaders and information from local support groups.

Organising the event is Karen Flores, the James Paget University Hospital’s first cancer survivorship lead, a post set up with funding from Macmillan Cancer Support.

“It looks to help provide both patients living with cancer and those who have completed their treatment with tailored support and guidance so they can plan ahead and live their lives to the full.” said Karen, who has nearly 40 years’ experience as a nurse.

The event takes place from 11am to 3pm.

For more information contact Karen Flores on 01493 452783