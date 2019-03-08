Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Police tent in place as part of town sealed off

PUBLISHED: 18:46 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:46 26 June 2019

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Liz Coates

Police have partially lifted a cordon and have placed a tent at the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth.

A police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz CoatesA police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Officers were called to King Street in the town at around 4.30pm.

Police tape was in place at the top of King Street where it meets Nottingham Way, and in St Peter's Road.

Some six police cars were at the scene.

Inside the cordon people in Top Fade were still getting their hair cut.

A police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz CoatesA police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

At around 7.30pm, the cordon was partially lifted but the seal remained on sections of King Street.

People in a nearby shop said there had been plenty of interest in what was going on.

One man, who said he lived in the area, said he wasn't surprised to find police on the streets.

Norfolk Police have yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

Most Read

Cinema to reopen following multi-million pound investment from new operators

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

Police tent in place as part of town sealed off

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Driver seriously injured woman during police chase after booze and cocaine binge

Ashley Youngman: Picture Norfolk Police

New seaside tea-room is dog friendly - and you might meet resident pooch Poppy too

From left to right: Poppy (dog), Jeanne, Gino and Becky Farace, owners of Poppy's Tearoom in Winterton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man caught with hammer and knife outside arcade

Victoria Arcade, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema to reopen following multi-million pound investment from new operators

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

Police tent in place as part of town sealed off

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Driver seriously injured woman during police chase after booze and cocaine binge

Ashley Youngman: Picture Norfolk Police

New seaside tea-room is dog friendly - and you might meet resident pooch Poppy too

From left to right: Poppy (dog), Jeanne, Gino and Becky Farace, owners of Poppy's Tearoom in Winterton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man caught with hammer and knife outside arcade

Victoria Arcade, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Jack does the Kingfisher club proud with his Great Britain appearance

Jack Blencowe, left, in action Picture: Kingfisher ABC

Police tent in place as part of town sealed off

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Football ground targeted by police in anti-social behaviour crackdown

Wellesley Sports Ground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man was too drunk to remember attacking security staff at Norfolk hospital

Lee Michael Smith, 37, from Lowestoft, has been handed a £50 fine for a number of offences including assaulting a member of security staff at James Paget University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Foal reunited with mother after falling into River Bure

A foal had to be rescued by fire crews after going for a swim in the River Bure Picture: Gorleston Coastguard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists