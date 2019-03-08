Police tent in place as part of town sealed off

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates Liz Coates

Police have partially lifted a cordon and have placed a tent at the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to King Street in the town at around 4.30pm.

Police tape was in place at the top of King Street where it meets Nottingham Way, and in St Peter's Road.

Some six police cars were at the scene.

Inside the cordon people in Top Fade were still getting their hair cut.

At around 7.30pm, the cordon was partially lifted but the seal remained on sections of King Street.

People in a nearby shop said there had been plenty of interest in what was going on.

One man, who said he lived in the area, said he wasn't surprised to find police on the streets.

Norfolk Police have yet to confirm the nature of the incident.