The biking blogger who is helping people to live a zero waste lifestyle

Published: 8:43 AM December 28, 2020

Emily Dye from Gorleston is helping people to live a zero waste lifestyle by making small changes for 2021. - Credit: Emily Dye

She is a married mum with a two year old and a full time job who has set up a business selling products aimed at cutting waste.

Everything that is purchased is personally delivered either by her on her push bike or in a car, saving up multiple journeys to help the environment.

One thing Emily Dye from Gorleston absolutely does not waste is time.

The 33-year-old whose mission is to cut down on plastic and rubbish going to landfill and to help others to do the same has launched her business Basicc Zero Waste in the last few months and is stunned and encouraged by the response - the experience of being locked down at home bringing a new focus on how we live.

Emily Dye, the Gorleston mum behind Basicc Zero Waste, takes to two wheels to deliver orders in and around her home town. - Credit: Emily Dye

Her ethos is all about repurposing and finding more sustainable habits and a blog on her website helps people to make simple changes - even in "deepest, darkest Norfolk" where access to zero waste products has been "a little tricky".

As a business proposal her mantra of first "refusing" products and then spending less would seem at odds with the profit motive of enterprise, but it is more of a mission that a money-making venture, helping to reduce reliance on online shopping.

Mrs Dye, a corporate communications manager at Gardline, said: "I have always wanted to start my own business.

"We have been living a zero waste lifestyle and trying to do more but I found it quite difficult because everything is online or you have to pay postage or make a large order so it can be quite difficult and a lot of my friends felt the same.

"Coming up to Christmas I thought I would set up zero waste starter packs and it has really taken off.

"I really thought I would be selling those as a gift but I found people were asking for items individually."

Since discovering an appetite for all things green the range has expanded quickly to include fully recyclable wrapping paper and reusable menstrual pads among other things.

Sustainable crackers are among items that proved popular in the run-up to Christmas helped by an Instagram page for Basicc Zero Waste. - Credit: Emily Dye

"I have really been encouraging people to buy less and wrap their presents more sustainably and to repurpose things. With the lockdown people have focussed more on family than material items and thought about living a more simple life."

According to Mrs Dye, who lives with her husband Spencer and their daughter Genie, the best place to start cutting down is in the bathroom.

Sticking with traditional soap instead of shower gels, bamboo toothbrushes and toothpaste tablets are easy switches to make and anyone who thinks they can't do it all shouldn't be deterred from making small changes that will count, she says.

A tooth brush is a simple zero waste swap that could make a difference and start your zero waste journey. - Credit: Emily Dye

In the kitchen coconut scourers, cooking more from scratch, and loose leaf tea are also ways to cut disposable items from her everyday life.

"It is horrific how much we go through, it is frightening," she said.

"You do not see it here in terms of the plastic crisis but so many countries are battling with it. They say the first piece of plastic ever made is still on the planet.

"It is a pleasure to live a bit more simply. What I am using is not going to have a negative effect on the environment.

"What I am doing is trying to make it easier for people so it's not a hassle and I am really enjoying meeting people on the doorstep.

"It is harking back to a simpler time: someone on a bike delivering things to you.

"I did not know it would grow as quickly as it has. I did not know what my aspirations were, but people have taken to it."

To find out more visit the website here.