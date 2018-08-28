Video

Bird lovers expected to flock to watch murmuration of starlings

This year the settlement at the RSPB Strumpshaw Fen on the River Yare has already been abandoned by thousands of birds. Picture: Contributed Archant

Norfolk and Suffolk has seen a return of the annual spectacular sights caused by murmurations of starlings.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The natural wonder can be watched from four key locations in Norfolk and Suffolk, namely Minsmere, Hen Reed Beds, Stiffkey Marshes and Strumpshaw Fen.

However, this year the starling settlement at Strumpshaw Fen on the River Yare has already been abandoned by thousands of birds.

Ben Lewis, who is the Warden at Strumpshaw Fen RSPB said: “It would appear as though the starlings have unfortunately deserted us here at Strumpshaw Fen already.

“We had a very large flock of 8000 on Sunday night, but only 800 of these roosted in front of Reception Hide.

A a murmeration of starlings is basically a mass aerial stunt of thousands of birds all swooping and diving in unison.Picture: Contributed A a murmeration of starlings is basically a mass aerial stunt of thousands of birds all swooping and diving in unison.Picture: Contributed

“The others appeared to go down towards Brundall or even Surlingham,” he said.

Although the flock has already moved on, Mr Lewis said it is possible the birds could return when the temperature drops.

“They may well return when the weather gets colder but it is very hard to predict.”

According to the RSPB, a murmuration of starlings is “a mass aerial stunt” of thousands of birds all swooping and diving in unison.