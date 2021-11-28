'They make people smile': Mural painted on to town's purple parrot house

An eye-catching mural has been painted onto a town’s well-known seaside home, as a thank you to its feathery occupants who have been spreading joy for the last 15 years.

If you’re from Gorleston, you’re bound to have come across a man who wonders the seafront with his parrots.

Matthew Reeve and his parrots in Gorleston. - Credit: Matthew Reeve

Matthew Reeve, 51, is the owner of the “parrot paradise” on Riverside Road, which is also home to Quickler the Macow, River the yellow crowned Amazon and Boy and Jelly Bean the African Greys.

And now the purple home has now been made even more noticeable after a Norwich-based street artist, Liam Ashley Clark, painted a fitting parrot mural.

A parrot mural painted by Liam Ashley Clark, as part of the Reprezent Project. The mural was painted onto a Gorleston home. - Credit: Ruben Cruz

Four giant, multi-coloured birds can be seen on the house including two wings on the corner, which offer the perfect photo opportunity for passers-by.

Mr Reeve said: “I’ve kept parrots for over 15 years. I’ve been living in my house which I called the “purple parrot paradise” for over 26 years.

“I take the parrots outside on a harness and take them everywhere. They need the sun to provide vitamin D and give them fresh air and stimulation.

“The parrots can live between 50 - 80 years so who wants to be stuck in a cage for all that time? I love to see people’s faces when they see them and have pictures taken with them. Lots of people say they have made their day.

He continued: “I love the mural that was painted by Reprezent Project recently very much! I’ve had a lot of people saying how much they love to see it and it brightens up the area and makes them smile.”

The mural forms part of the Reprezent Project, based in Great Yarmouth, which aims to celebrate the area’s heritage through art, as well as promoting local artists.

It comes after a mural was painted onto the side of Gambas restaurant in Gorleston last month. Each painting is funded by the Arts Council England.

Ruben Cruz, founder and creative director of the project, said: "We do these walls to make the community better and engage with them.

“Matthew goes to the seafront with his parrots to take pictures with kids and tourists, so it was nice for us to do something special for him. His parrots are the colour in this community, so we have added colour to his house.”

