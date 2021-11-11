Stunning seaside mural painted on side of town's restaurant

The mural was painted on Gambas restaurant in Beach Road, Gorleston, after the business was approached by the Reprezent Project. It was done by Andrew Wilson, also known as As One Arts. - Credit: Ruben Cruz

A seaside-themed mural has been painted onto the side of a town’s restaurant as part of a project to support local artists and bring more tourism to Norfolk’s coast.

The mural was painted on Gambas restaurant in Beach Road, Gorleston, after the business was approached by the Reprezent Project.

The painting is of Gorleston’s seafront which includes its pier, yacht pond and shelter - which was painted by street artist Banksy earlier this year.

It includes the words: "Fresh from the sea to your plate."

Ruben Cruz, founder and creative director of the project, said: “It is part of a big project we started last year. We bring in local artists to paint murals around Great Yarmouth to help bring in more tourism and showcase the talent we have here.

“We started approaching more businesses in Gorleston to take part in our initiative. We would ask for their permission to paint on their walls and then we would find an artist and work together with the business to create a painting which is related to them but also the local area and community.”

The mural was carried out by Andrew Wilson, also known as As One Arts, over the course of two days.

Restaurant manager, David Olivera, said that the “brilliant painting” has since brought a lot of interest and they may even get another mural done in the future.

This comes after the world-famous artist Banksy left spray paintings across Norfolk, which has brought many more people to the county.

Mr Cruz added: “Since Banksy erected his artwork; it has really supported our project and what we are about.

“Our biggest goal is to put great Yarmouth on the map for its art and culture.

“I think this is a new approach that can really attract tourists and also young people to the area. As well as bringing more opportunities and artists to the area.

“But it is also a great way to celebrate our heritage and history.”

