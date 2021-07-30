Exhibition to celebrate random acts of kindness
- Credit: Museum of Human Kindness
An exhibition celebrating random acts of kindness is now on display in a central Great Yarmouth cafe.
The Museum of Human Kindness features work by five artists that reflects stories of kindness experienced by people in the town.
The project was conceived Kazz Morohashi, who talked to local people about their experiences and turned them into an artwork.
The pop-up exhibition opened in the Stage Door Cafe at St George’s Theatre on July 28 and runs until the end of August.
Works on display are by Norwich-based multi-disciplinary artist Kazz Morohashi, performance artist and director Rebecca Chapman, mixed media and installation artist Anna Masters, photographer and arts educator Erin Patel and abstract artist Claire Atherton.
The Museum of Human Kindness is open from Tuesday to Friday 2pm-5pm and on Saturday from 10.30am to 3pm.
For more information on the project visit www.museumofkindness.org
