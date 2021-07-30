Exhibition to celebrate random acts of kindness

Published: 10:31 AM July 30, 2021

An exhibition celebrating random acts of kindness is now on display in a central Great Yarmouth cafe.

The Museum of Human Kindness features work by five artists that reflects stories of kindness experienced by people in the town.

The project was conceived Kazz Morohashi, who talked to local people about their experiences and turned them into an artwork.

Kazz Morohashi is exhibiting a giant gold-leaf oyster with ink illustrations in the Museum of Human Kindness, which features the work of four other artists. - Credit: Museum of Human Kindness

The pop-up exhibition opened in the Stage Door Cafe at St George’s Theatre on July 28 and runs until the end of August.

Works on display are by Norwich-based multi-disciplinary artist Kazz Morohashi, performance artist and director Rebecca Chapman, mixed media and installation artist Anna Masters, photographer and arts educator Erin Patel and abstract artist Claire Atherton.

Kazz Morohashi, Claire Atherton, Erin Patel, Rebecca Chapman and Anna Masters. - Credit: Museum of Human Kindness

The Museum of Human Kindness is open from Tuesday to Friday 2pm-5pm and on Saturday from 10.30am to 3pm.

For more information on the project visit www.museumofkindness.org

Claire Atherton is an abstract artist and freelance creative who likes to ‘play with paint’ and experiment with clay to produce ceramic sculptures. She is also adding textiles to her work for the show. - Credit: Museum of Human Kindness

Erin Patel is a photographer and arts educator whose work centres on his experience of being raised in a mixed heritage household. - Credit: Museum of Human Kindness

Anna Masters is a mixed media and installation artist. She examines the transformational qualities of time, context and actions upon the value systems and symbolism embedded in the objects around us. - Credit: Museum of Human Kindness