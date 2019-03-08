Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New music therapy group for stroke sufferers in Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 09:36 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 12 April 2019

People enjoying a music therapy session. One such group will begin on May 3 in Gorleston.

People enjoying a music therapy session. One such group will begin on May 3 in Gorleston.

Archant

When words fail, music often has the power to heal.

Kate Curtis, neurologic music therapist, will be leading a music therapy group in Gorleston for people who have suffered from a stroke, brain injury or who have Parkinson's Disease.Kate Curtis, neurologic music therapist, will be leading a music therapy group in Gorleston for people who have suffered from a stroke, brain injury or who have Parkinson's Disease.

And it is this power a new group will be hoping to harness when they launch music therapy sessions in Gorleston.

Chiltern Music Therapy, a not-for-profit social enterprise, is launching the group for people who have suffered from a stroke, brain injury or who have Parkinson’s Disease.

It will take place every Friday at St Andrew’s Church Hall in the town, starting on May 3.

Kate Curtis, a neurologic music therapist who will be leading the group, said: “I am passionate about music and about helping people, and music therapy combines the two.”

Ms Curtis grew up in south Norfolk and adores the place.

“I want to be able to make a difference in the place I love to the communities I care about,” she said.

Referrals can be made by emailing kate@chilternmusictherapy.co.uk or calling 01442 780541

Most Read

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Police close Great Yarmouth Road due to crash

Man taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Father who feared his daughter would be taken away sparked Gapton Hall police drama

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Police close Great Yarmouth Road due to crash

Man taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Father who feared his daughter would be taken away sparked Gapton Hall police drama

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Investigations ongoing after woman sexually assaulted while waiting for bus

Beccles Road, where a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted. Photo; Google

Great Yarmouth Town 1 Thetford Town 0: Holmes’ late free-kick earns Bloaters a crucial win

Great Yarmouth Town keeper Charlie Beckwith had an outstanding game against Thetford Town Picture: STEVE WOOD

New music therapy group for stroke sufferers in Gorleston

People enjoying a music therapy session. One such group will begin on May 3 in Gorleston.

Newmarket Town 7 Gorleston 0: Afternoon to forget for young Greens side

Danny Camish is challenged by the keeper. The referee waved play on and Newmarket went up the other end and scored Picture: DAVID HARDY

Drink-driver found three times over limit on A47

Photo: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists