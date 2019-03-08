New music therapy group for stroke sufferers in Gorleston
PUBLISHED: 09:36 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 12 April 2019
When words fail, music often has the power to heal.
And it is this power a new group will be hoping to harness when they launch music therapy sessions in Gorleston.
Chiltern Music Therapy, a not-for-profit social enterprise, is launching the group for people who have suffered from a stroke, brain injury or who have Parkinson’s Disease.
It will take place every Friday at St Andrew’s Church Hall in the town, starting on May 3.
Kate Curtis, a neurologic music therapist who will be leading the group, said: “I am passionate about music and about helping people, and music therapy combines the two.”
Ms Curtis grew up in south Norfolk and adores the place.
“I want to be able to make a difference in the place I love to the communities I care about,” she said.
Referrals can be made by emailing kate@chilternmusictherapy.co.uk or calling 01442 780541