Duran Duran and Mumford and Sons fans in for a treat at summer show

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:18 PM February 15, 2022
Mumford & Sons close out the Obelisk stage on Staurday at Latitude 2017 - Paul John Bayfield

Mumford & Sons close out the Obelisk stage at Latitude 2017 - Credit: PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

Fans of Take That, Mumford & Sons, Cher and Duran Duran are in for a summer musical treat in an east Norfolk village.

A host of tribute acts will be descending on Belton, near Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, July 16 for an event called Nostalgia.

The acts booked are Chasing Mumford, Believe in Cher, Take This, West End Jersey Boys, 80s Gold and Koo Ka Choo.

80s Gold will be playing a host of hits from that decade, including songs by Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Soft Cell, OMD, and Wham.

Koo Ka Chook are a 1970s tribute act  and will be playing songs by Mud, The Sweet, Slade and The Bay City Rollers.

The event , organised by the parish council, is at Belton's New Road Sports and Leisure Centre, with doors opening at 11am. It is due to finish at 10pm.

Tickets on sale now at www.trybooking.co.uk/BLVT



